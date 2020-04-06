Corvallis approves first microshelters

The contractor who provided the porta-potties also is responsible for their cleaning.

Community members have volunteered to add hand-washing stations to the porta-potty sites and Shepard said “we are facilitating that.”

Shepard also said that the city is not posting removal notices at homeless campsites at this time. The city also is collaborating with the men’s cold weather shelter on Southeast Chapman Place to make sure the tents behind their facility are being safely supervised.

Councilors also asked Shepard about how much city funding might be available to assist with coronavirus outbreak issues. Shepard noted that there is about $40,000 in the mayor/council budget and another $640,000 in the general fund contingencies fund.

“The City Council could direct those funds as they see fit,” said Shepard, who added that he preferred all such funding requests be aligned with the needs of the city/county emergency operations center and the work of the Benton County Health Department.

The emerging operations center still plans to move from the Corvallis Fire Department training center to larger quarters in a newly purchased county building on Southwest Research Way. However, the move has been delayed a week because of logistical issues.

The video setup allowed for video of councilors or staffers to pop up on the two screens at the fire station when they had a comment to make or a question to pose. Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) and Nancy Wyse (Ward 6) were not able to link up with the video and they participated via speaker phone. Hyatt Lytle of Ward 3 was on screen successfully, but her audio feed did not work and she was forced to do a “thumbs up or thumbs down” on measures that required a council vote.

