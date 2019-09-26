The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board discussed ways to recommend how the city might spend $100,000 on climate action work at its Thursday night meeting.
The money was a late addition to the fiscal 2019-20 budget, which passed June 17. The motion to add the extra $100K was put forth by Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis, who also chairs the climate board.
The council made it clear that the $100,000 must go to outcomes, not staff.
The board set up two workgroups, one focusing on buildings and energy and the other on transportation.
Among the proposals discussed for possible funding were weatherization projects for low-income residents, bridge loans for rooftop solar arrays, a community energy/climate action fund, wayfinding signs for the multiuse path alongside Philomath Boulevard and signs along neighborhood bikeways.
Board members seemed strongly behind the building and energy projects but less enthusiastic about the signs. Board members were skeptical that the signs for cyclists necessarily would encourage more residents to use bike transportation.
Board members hope to get their recommendations to the City Council in November.
In other items from the 140-minute meeting at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room:
• The board unanimously recommended after a lengthy discussion that the Corvallis City Council enact a resolution noting a “climate crisis.” An earlier proposal included the word “emergency,” but it was felt that that word would not pass council muster and crisis was a more appropriate term.
Board member Marge Stevens said the move “could provide a start from which other things might built.”
You have free articles remaining.
Board member Asher Miller added that “there is a sea change happening and it’s important for the city to take leadership. The community is more aware now that this is an emergency, regardless of what it says.”
• Discussed a request from the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board that the climate board chime in with its support for a BPAB proposal on a 2020 repaving project on Circle Boulevard between Dogwood Drive and Highland Drive. The bike/ped group is urging city staff to be sure to use the elements of the new transportation system plan update in its work on the repaving.
Of particular importance to the BPAB group was ensuring that the work include the cross-section standards that came out of the TSP project. That means fewer vehicle lanes, a center turn lane, buffered bike lanes and on-street vehicle parking.
Climate board members promised to send a memo in favor of the cross-section approach, with Brandon Trelstad urging urgency.
“You can’t get a response when the paint is going on,” he said. “This (memo) needs to be done on time.”
• Rena Chen and Heather Stevens were on hand representing the Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board and seeking climate board help with an upcoming SOLVE public event that likely will occur in January or February. SOLVE stands for "solution-oriented learning and visioning event." An earlier such program in May focused on emergency preparedness. The second session tentatively will focus on sustainability.
Climate board members Stevens, Miller and Bill Pfender offered to assist.
The climate board also discussed the process by which community initiatives on climate action that reach the ICAN board are shipped to the climate group for review.
Some members of the climate board felt the work was redundant. Others thought it a fundamental piece of the board’s charge. Dual review of the climate initiatives seems likely to continue.