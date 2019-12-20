Clean-energy initiatives rejected by Oregon Secretary of State

The secretary of state did allow a third petition from Renew Oregon that would require Oregon to eliminate all greenhouse gasses from its economy by 2050.

Lisa Adatto, former Oregon director of Climate Solutions and a chief petitioner for the two rejected proposals, said Clarno’s interpretation of the single-subject rule is a major shift from how prospective ballot initiatives are vetted and poses a threat to the way Oregon’s citizens participate in their democracy.

“Legally, I think it’s out of line and inconsistent with many years of practice and law,” Adatto said. “Underlying it all for me is to protect our children and our environment to have a safe and healthy future.”

Renew Oregon’s rebuke of the decision was sharp and included comment from Oregon attorney Margaret Olney. Olney spent years in private practice representing groups like Basic Rights Oregon working on issues related to the state’s initiative process before serving two years as special counsel to former Attorney General John Kroger on election and administrative law. According to Olney, Clarno’s ruling narrows citizen access to the ballot and is not legal.