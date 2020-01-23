City urged to inject more climate action into work plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ward 2’s Charles Maughan upped the ante in one of his most forceful council statements.

“We’re heading toward a disaster and we’re running out of time. 50% by 2030 is not good enough,” he said.

Instead, Maughan proposed 100% renewables, a suggestion Ellis said would be supported by the climate board.

But not necessarily by City Manager Mark Shepard, who spearheaded the use of the SOP as a city management tool.

Noting the climate additions and other changes in just the first two sections of the SOP Shepard noted “we’ve added significant things but we haven’t taken anything out. I’m worried that we are going to burn out staff and we won’t have any staff left to do the work.”

“We should have a plan that is not at ‘burn out’ and we need to know what that level is,” countered Ward 4”s Barbara Bull. “We need to have a conversation about what you can add and what we can’t. If even having that conversation means we are asking too much that’s not a good place to be.”

Shepard agreed that the conversation was worth having but suggested that “we can’t do all of these things without taking something out or moving things into future years.”

Four individuals testified during the community comments section that closed the 135-minute meeting. All four urged more forceful action on climate, with Debra Higbee-Sudyka of the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance noting that climate action advocates had urged “integration of the climate action plan into all city operations” in 2018 but that request was denied.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

