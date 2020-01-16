Cap and trade: GOP leaves all options on the table

Dembrow said that making the legislation effective immediately after legislators approve it would allow the state to prepare for the program’s launch in 2022, even if an initiative is set in motion.

Asked what specific policy ideas Republicans had tried to suggest but hadn’t “stuck,” as he phrased it, Baertschiger said his colleague, Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, had “worked on quite a bit about, you know, electrification and some credits, tax credits and stuff with that.” Incentives could help electric companies accommodate demand on the grid as transportation starts using more electricity, Baertschiger said.

“You know, the problem with fossil fuels is when it comes to the natural resource sector is there's nothing out there in technology yet that replaces the brute horsepower we need to produce the natural resources, whether it's tractors or fishing boats or any of those kind of things,” Baertschiger said. “There's nothing really out there yet. And I think we ought to keep trying to incentivize new technology to be able to replace that. But those are things that are going to take a long time.”

Dembrow said that Democrats have been making efforts to include Republicans, pointing to Girod’s involvement in early talks on the current proposal.