Businesses voice support for cap and trade in West Coast states

Vince Digneo, a sustainability strategist at the software company Adobe, one of the companies that signed the letter, said in a written statement that a policy “must be well designed.”

“We see cap-and-invest as a way to reduce emissions, to enable new, low-carbon technologies to be developed and deployed, and to generate funds that will grow jobs and economies,” said Digneo. “Proposals like this help bring affordable renewable energy not only to Adobe’s facilities in these regions, but also to the communities where our employees work and live, helping ensure that both businesses and people thrive in the long run.”

Wednesday’s letter, though, is merely one chord in what has proven to be a sonata of opinions on the proposal from private business, some fearing increased costs due to a program that penalizes emissions. Republicans say they are concerned that those costs could get passed on to consumers, particularly in rural areas of the state where per capita income is typically lower.

Last year, a group of businesses calling itself Oregon Business for Climate supported the proposal. That coalition included symbolically Oregon brands like Deschutes Brewery. But several businesses, including Deschutes, pulled out of the group after the bill became controversial in the wake of Republicans’ boycott.

