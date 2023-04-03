Perhaps the most famous sidewalk in all of mid-Willamette Valley, the once-red curb painted by a resident who considered the nearby intersection dangerous, was back before Brownsville city leaders last week with a request to make it yellow.

They said no.

Not only are the neighbors upset, they say the process has left them with a bad taste.

In February, Allen Buzzard, who lives around the corner from the notorious curb, came within minutes of facing a jury, accused of felony mischief for his do-it-yourself traffic engineering.

Instead, he agreed to a "civil compromise." Unlike an agreement that usually has defendants to pleading to a lesser charge, Allen Buzzard volunteered to pay the city $1,200, so it could hire a contractor to sandblast his handiwork. The criminal charge was dropped altogether.

Shortly after the Feb. 15 court case, someone graffitied the red curb, on Butte Street near North Avenue, with RIP, "rest in peace." All of the impromptu paint since has been removed.

Buzzard acknowledged after reaching the civil compromise that he took matters into his own paint roller after his wife, while commuting to work, nearly ran into a parked car as she approached the stop sign at North.

But the intersection, in a quiet neighborhood, is plenty wide and doesn't experience enough traffic to warrant further controls, Scott McDowell, city administrator, said in an earlier interview.

The residents of about a dozen local homes disagree. They signed a petition, asking the city to consider painting the curb formerly known as red to yellow, like many of the intersections in the adjoining neighborhood. In fact, the Butte-North intersection corner curb is already painted yellow.

They say that Butte Street is too narrow for two cars traveling different directions to pass, according to the petition on file with the city. They say cars parked near the intersection make visibility hard.

In what must have been seen as déjà vu, Cheryl Haworth submitted the petition in writing, telling McDowell: "If cost is an issue I would be happy to buy the paint and paint the curb."

City staff denied the request. In a letter to Haworth, they said that staffers inspected the area on Feb. 23 and concluded there is "ample visual clearance for the intersection in every direction and very light traffic on this street."

Haworth was ready to take her appeal to the City Council, agendized for the March 28 meeting. But a medical emergency had her urging, through others, to postpone the decision.

Fellow yellow curb supporter Don Andrews heard about three hours before the scheduled start that the message had gotten through to the mayor. Petitioners believed the matter would be put off.

It wasn't.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

"I am upset with the way the council handled it," Andrews said by email. "This was not an 'emergency' requiring immediate action by the council. There was no opportunity for persons directly affected to be heard about a dangerous situation they must deal with daily."

Andrews said he's still pondering what to do. Possible actions "range from giving Scott and the mayor hell to just waiting for the accident to happen and the resulting lawsuit because the city did nothing to cure an unsafe condition. I think I more upset with the 'process' than I am with the decision."

Reached for comment, McDowell said by email: "Staff reviews requests based on criteria as has been the practice for decades. One councilor said that if the city painted every curb that someone wanted painted yellow, there would be no place to park."

The city made note of the decision in its synopsis mailed to residents following the meeting.

"Council upheld a staff decision to deny a curb painting request on Butte Street that had been appealed to council," it says simply.

Meanwhile, through a friend, Buzzard is soliciting help for his legal bills on crowdfunding site GoFundMe. He's raised $550 of a $20,000 goal.

Related stories: