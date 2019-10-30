Voter turnout in Benton County for Tuesday’s election is slightly ahead of the voting pace for the May vote.
County voters will be casting ballots on Measure 2-124, which would establish a 911 emergency dispatch service taxing district. Those in Ward 7 also will be voting to elect a councilor to replace Bill Glassmire, who resigned in August because of health reasons.
The Benton County Elections Office reports that as of Tuesday, 17.53% of county ballots have been returned, slightly more than the 15.13% that had been received at the same point in the May campaign. That ballot included the renewal and expansion of the city’s local option property tax levy, which passed handily. Total turnout for May 2019 was 31.57%.
Election observers will be watching the turnout in Ward 7 for its impact on the 911 district. Five candidates are running to replace Glassmire, with interest in the race likely to increase the 48.8 percent turnout for that ward in May.
You have free articles remaining.
Measure 2-123, the May Corvallis levy, won 72.87% of votes city wide but was supported by 77.46% of Ward 7 voters.
Meanwhile, in Linn County, elections supervisor Derrick Sterling reports that as of Wednesday, 16.24% of ballots have been returned in the two districts that will be voting Tuesday. On the ballot are Measure 22-179, a bond for the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District and Measure 22-180, a bond for Lyons-Mehama Water District.
Voters should note that it is too late to mail ballots. Anyone still looking to vote should plan to drop off their ballot at a Linn or Benton county drop-off site. (See listings at https://bit.ly/2q39qSe for Benton County, or https://bit.ly/2N3fenu for Linn County.)