Benton, Linn local government meetings

• The Philomath City Council and Planning Commission meet jointly in a remote session at 7 p.m. To watch the Zoom event go to the city’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. The group will discuss comprehensive plan analysis reports on housing needs, economic opportunities and Main Street planning.

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/425274149 or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 425-274-149#. Interested parties also can livestream the meeting at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. Commissioners will hold public hearings on solid waste management and renewal of the county’s local option levy. Also on the agenda are reports from the county’s emergency operations and department operations centers and a presentation from Oregon State University on COVID testing.

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are resolutions and orders from the Treasurer’s Office and the Health Department. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.