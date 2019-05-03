Here is a look at public meetings coming up in Benton and Linn counties.
Sunday
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board is holding a strategic planning workshop at 10 a.m. at the Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave.
Monday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet with the sheriff and district attorney at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to discuss current projects and non-governmental issues.
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW and will discuss Fire Department classification ratings and appointment procedures for advisory groups.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Councilors will participate in four public hearings; one is on the 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant action plan. The other three are land-use matters, an appeal on a lot development option for property at 5010 SW West Hills Road and a pair of rezoning requests for properties in South Corvallis.
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a forum on Measure 2-123 at 6 p.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. On hand for the discussion of the renewal and expansion of the Corvallis local option property tax levy will be former Councilors Jacque Schreck and Hal Brauner, former Mayor Julie Manning and Mark Worden, former director of the Osborn Aquatic Center.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave SW in Albany. On the agenda: a resolution for an extended property tax abatement agreement with Selmet Inc. and a public hearing (scheduled for 10 a.m.) on a proposed sale of property known as the Detroit Lake Forest Tract.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 10 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to hear an update on the county’s greenhouse gas reduction effort.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, for a public hearing on a proposed investigation fee for building code violations. The commissioners will also consider performance incentive pay for county employees, salary adjustments for workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a property foreclosure and several right-of-way matters.
• The Corvallis Budget Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Departmental budgets will be presented for the Mayor/City Council, the City Manager's Office, Human Resources, the Finance Department, IT and the Police Department.
• The Albany Budget Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall and will hear the budget message, hold a public hearing on state revenue sharing and take public comments.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Community Policing Department Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Building, 180 NW Fifth St.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. On the agenda are a report from members of the Climate Action Advisory Board and a discussion of downtown zoning and development standards.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Councilors will hold a public hearing on changing the comprehensive plan map and zoning on property at 2000 Queen Ave. SE and take a first reading on an ordinance that would amend the residency requirements and membership rules for city boards and commissions. The council also will review a resolution that would modify appointment procedures for city boards, commissions and committees.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison Room and will hear a presentation on the master plan for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
• The Philomath Park Advisory Board meets at 980 Applegate St. and will discuss a photo contest, tennis courts, Flossie Overman Park and, possibly, skateboard park facilities.
• The Corvallis Budget Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will receive departmental overviews from Community Development, the Fire Department and Public Works.
• The Albany Budget Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. to deliberate on the 2019-20 spending plan.
May 11
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a forum on the legislative session at 10 a.m. at the library. Invited to attend are state Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis, state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany, state Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis and state Rep. Mike Nearman of Independence.