Here is a look at government meetings coming up in Linn and Benton counties in the next week.
Saturday
• Ward 5 Corvallis Councilor Charlyn Ellis will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board committee working on funding issues meets at 1:30 p.m. at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St.
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. On the agenda is a request for permanent placement of a chemical toilet at First Christian Church, 432 SW Ferry St.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. On the agenda is an Oregon Liquor Control Commission application for Dirt Road Brewing, awarding the construction bid for Flossie Overman Park and an amendment to the city’s nuisance ordinance.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners and the Corvallis City Council meet in a joint work session at 4:30 p.m. at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way. The two bodies are set to discuss coordinated facilities planning related to the county’s criminal justice assessment, the revised Housing Opportunities Action Council structure and homelessness. The public is welcome but public testimony will not be taken.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. No public hearings are scheduled. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and select recipients of this year’s Historic Preservation Month awards.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room and will review downtown development and zoning standards.
• The Philomath City Budget Committee and Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee will participate at 6 p.m. at City Hall in a training session on the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. at Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St SW.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Philomath Park Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Friday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.