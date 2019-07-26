Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:
Monday
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will continue a public hearing on a master planned development application for property at 617 N 19th St.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth St., Albany. The Commissioners are scheduled to act on resolutions and orders on special transportation, information technology, the Health Department, the Juvenile Department, the Road Department and general services and reappoint members of the Linn County Historic Resources Commission.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Airport Advisory Board meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• A community meeting on Sequoia Creek and the Seavey Meadows Natural Area is set for 6 p.m. at Seavey Meadows, 1099 NE Sorrel Place, Corvallis. On the agenda are discussions of the structure and flow of Sequoia Creek, recent creek projects and past, current and future work at the natural area. The meeting is co-hosted by the Corvallis Public Works Department and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.
The event includes a stroll to the natural area at 7 p.m. For more information call Ted Hart with the city of Corvallis at 541-766-6454 or email ted.hart@corvallisoregon.gov.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room.