Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW in Albany. Agenda items include amendments to the county's outdoor assembly code, awarding a bid for a project to reroof the east side of the courthouse and adopting a collective bargaining agreement with the Linn County Deputy Sheriff's Association.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The meeting will be preceded by a 5 p.m. executive session at which councilors will discuss evaluations for the city attorney and the municipal judge.
The council is meeting away from its normal Monday slot because of the Labor Day holiday.
On the agenda are discussion of an ordinance that would align the city’s transient lodging tax with state law and a report from the city attorney on issues relating to using systems development charges waivers to boost affordable housing initiatives.
Wednesday
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force meets at noon in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, and will continue its discussion of commercial and institutional code concepts.
• The Albany Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall and will discuss collaborative tourism promotion.
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The board is scheduled to discuss the recently passed House Bill 2001, which address housing issues, and hear a report on a new diversity council at the Majestic Theatre.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and will hold public hearings on applications seeking the use of substitute materials on the Jeffery Alley property at 136 Main St. NE.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will discuss annexation-related comprehensive plan policies. It also will continue to discuss its work plan.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Airport Advisory Board meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Madison room and will hear an update on a runway rehabilitation project.
• The scheduled Corvallis City Council work session on the Van Buren Bridge replacement has been postponed because the Oregon Department of Transportation needs more time to gather information for the meeting, Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard said. No new date for the session has been established.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room.