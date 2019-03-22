Here is a look at Benton and Linn county government meetings coming up.
Saturday
• State Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis will meet with constituents for a 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. community coffee on legislative matters at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. in Corvallis.
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work season at Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discuss the possible formation of a local improvement district to construct a street crossing of Burkhart Creek.
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. on the agenda are reports from the board’s workgroups and a discussion of possible partnerships for the network.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. The board will hear a presentation on the 2020 Census, hear an update from the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, hear a report on juvenile issues and act on appointments to the Linn County Historical Museum Advisory Commission and the Linn County Health Advisory Council.
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Periwinkle room at City Hall and will discuss a planned joint meeting with the Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board subcommittee working on integration with other plans meets at 1:30 p.m. at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St.
• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room. On the agenda are a report on naming Rock Creek tributaries and a presentation on the city's water master plan update.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison room.
• Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire and Ed Junkins of Ward 8 are hosting a joint ward meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive. The primary topic that Glassmire and Junkins want to discuss with residents is the May 21 ballot measure that, if it passes, would renew and expand the city’s local option property tax levy.
Friday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
March 30
• Ward 9 Corvallis Councilor Andrew Struthers will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.