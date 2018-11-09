Here is a look at public meetings scheduled for the coming days.
Tuesday
• The City of Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room of City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Two public hearings are scheduled, one that involves a plan that would replace a pair of sliding wood garage doors with a wood overhead door at the McMillan House, 2990 NW Harrison Blvd., with the second an application to replace seven windows with vinyl models at the Winkle House, 646 SW Fourth Street.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. A public hearing will be held to discuss annexation of 19-plus acres at 903 N 12th St. Councilors also will review ordinances on the Shonnard and the Main Street annexations and act on an ordinance on the sale of tobacco products and smoking in public places. The council is meeting away from its normal Monday slot because of the Veterans Day holiday.
Wednesday
• The November meetings of the Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board and the Albany Revitalization Agency have been rescheduled.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Board members will discuss and make a recommendation on plans for an urban renewal district in South Corvallis.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• A joint work session on recreational trails will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive. On hand will be the Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board, the Benton County Natural Areas and Parks Advisory Board, the Greenbelt Land Trust Board and the Oregon State University Research Forests Recreation Advisory Council. Participants will discuss outcomes from previous meetings, volunteer coordination projects and opportunities and trail planning. No public testimony will be taken.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The special meeting features one agenda item, a public hearing on the city’s transportation system plan update. Commissioners are charged with making a recommendation to the City Council, which will consider adopting the plan at its Dec. 3 meeting.
Thursday
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force meets at noon in the Ralston Room of Fire Station 11, 110 Sixth Ave. SE. The agenda includes a draft of the Multi-Family Code Concepts for discussion.
• The Corvallis School Board meets at 4:45 p.m. at the Western View Center, 1435 SW 35th St. The meeting’s agenda includes presentations of school improvement plans by staff at Crescent Valley High School and its feeder schools.
Friday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
• The Executive and Audit Committee of the Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet by telephone from 12:30 to 2:30 to discuss anticipated vacancies on the board and other topics. The public can listen to the meeting in Room 207 of the OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, or by calling 877-474-7020.