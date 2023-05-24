"To bee or not to bee?"

That's how one resident — of dozens who showed up at the Brownsville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 23 — put it. Last month, Brownsville was "not to bee" when it enacted an emergency ordinance banning not only beekeeping within city limits but the social insects themselves.

"Bees and beekeeping are not permitted in city limits," was the language presented in April. The council passed the prohibition, 5-1-1, with Councilor Trapper Solberg voting no. Though not obvious at the time, Councilor Dave Hanson clarified that he had abstained.

But by the end of Tuesday's standing-room-only meeting, Brownsville leaders were once again Team "To Bee," rescinding the ordinance in response to overwhelming criticism. It was not on the agenda.

Why the buzz?

Last month, City Administrator Scott McDowell presented a proposed modification to the local farm animals law that would ban beekeeping because "we have people in our town who are deathly allergic to bees."

He also noted that because many of the lots in Brownsville are so tiny, residential beekeepers could place the hives uncomfortably close to allergic neighbors.

"It's a sticky wicket," he said.

One that doesn't have much of a paper trail.

A retired Brownsville employee, who had served as city attorney, city planner and in code enforcement, said he asked for any public records of bee complaints. Bill Sattler said he never heard any beef about bees when he was on duty.

Speaking from the podium, Sattler told the councilors his records request came up empty, that McDowell had told him there was nothing in writing besides the sparse material included in the previous month's agenda packet.

Earlier in the evening, McDowell said the requests to ban beekeeping were made in person. He added that just because the city has enacted a ban doesn't mean it intends to enforce it.

"Alcohol is prohibited in the park. Is that a strict prohibition of alcohol in the park? Absolutely not," he said, citing weddings, anniversaries and romantic cheese-and-wine outings that may take place in city parks.

"If they're firing up the grill and have a brew, great," McDowell said. The city would only enforce the laws if the behavior becomes disruptive.

Swarming the chambers

That wasn't reassurance enough for those who came to lodge their complaint about the ban.

The sign on the door advises the council chambers' capacity is 49. Typically, the local government meetings attract an audience of 10, or 20 at best. Tuesday's crowd was around 60, bringing the total with councilors, city staff and media to some 70 people.

Ralph Rodia, residential beekeeping liaison to the Oregon state Beekeepers Association, drove from Salem to urge the council to reconsider, especially in light of a state law passed in 2015.

While it doesn't prevent beekeeping bans, the law encourages cities and counties to review their rules in accordance with beekeeping "best practices," as set forth by Oregon State University, the state's Department of Agriculture and beekeeping organizations, Rodia said.

He urged Brownsville to follow in the steps of similarly-sized Hubbard in Marion County, which adopted the state guidelines. He also said the fear of bee stings is overstated. Yellow jackets and hornets are the ones attracted to human food and, because of their aggressive nature, are much more likely to sting.

"Honeybees do not sting beekeepers or anyone else unless they are threatened," he said.

Hive mentality?

Resident Gary Shepherd was the only one who spoke in favor of the ban. He said he was speaking for a friend who could die if stung. He once was found prone in his yard after a sting, and now his heart is damaged.

"He wants to stay living. He can really give a damn about the bees," Shepherd said.

But others noted the council is acting like a big-government state or federal agency — the council passed in December 2021, a resolution announcing it would resist any COVID-19-related mandates placed on employees — by restricting the liberties of everyone in the name of health.

Resident Steve Van Sandt reminded councilors of the "public's disgust of the authoritarian dictates of Salem."

"It saddens me," said Jeana Graham, expressing similar thoughts, "that our little town has turned into a war zone. … We all need the work of the honeybee."

Nan Van Sandt took a turn at the podium, placing a jar of honey and some beeswax on it for all to see. She said God provided the earth and the bees for people to be good stewards of them.

"Now I'm standing up for the bees. I don't want to lose them. Fear is a powerful motivator. We saw that during COVID," she said, adding that cats and dogs injure humans far more than bees, and no one is suggesting banning pets.

A final sting

Sattler, the former employee, was given extra time to address the council. Besides a lack of a paper trail leading up to the bee ban, he laid out several other concerns, including a potential violation of the city's charter.

The charter says in order for an emergency ordinance to pass and by-pass the regular two-vote requirement, it needs to be unanimous, which didn't happen with the bee ban and other emergency motions.

"This creates a huge potential legal liability for the city," Sattler said. "If I were charged under Ordinance 800 for aiding and abetting the presence of illegal bees in Brownsville and went to trial, only to find that the law didn't actually exist, I can assure you that the city's insurance company would be writing me a large check for damages. How many other ordinances are invalid?"

Reached for comment on Wednesday, McDowell said he has not yet had a chance to consider Sattler's allegation.

