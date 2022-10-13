At last, Adair Village is set to grow

Adair Village’s city manager would love to be able to walk out the door of City Hall and across the road to get lunch.

That’s the possibility he sees in the grass fields, chain-link fences and former military buildings where two generations of city residents have met, planned and dreamed of a real downtown Adair Village.

“Holy —” City Administrator Pat Hare said, stopping himself, “the work they’ve put in on this over the years is incredible.”

The city and its county oversight signed off Tuesday, Oct. 13, on a proposed expansion of the city’s urban growth boundary.

Adair Village now awaits approval from Benton County’s executive board to bring two properties, about 50 acres combined, within the chunk of land Oregon says the city may eventually annex.

It probably will, Hare said, likely giving Adair Village the fastest growth rate of any Benton County city in the next two decades.

City leadership wants to make sure there’s room to grow.

Big, then small, then?

Adair Village was once the second largest city in Oregon.

At the height of U.S. involvement in World War II, the nation expropriated land for training soldiers to use the strategies, vehicles and weapons in its military doctrine of the day.

That doctrine was big. Historians and archaeologists estimate the U.S. displaced some 6,000 people and 10 cemeteries from its training grounds between Corvallis and Monmouth.

At its peak, a force of 40,000, mostly U.S. Army personnel and the civilians that go along with running a makeshift town, called a cluster of temporary buildings home. The barracks, hospital, artillery and other training ranges sprawled across a 56,000-acre reservation, Camp Adair.

The U.S. Air Force built a base in the 1950s in what is now Adair Village — the ranch-style duplexes at the city’s heart were base housing during the Cold War era, when personnel were assigned to detect and, if needed, defend against a nuclear attack.

But then the military pulled out and left behind roads, curious buildings and houses, and parceled its holdings out.

“The city got some. The county got some. The state got some,” Hare said.

Charlene King, the city’s first mayor, oversaw the portion that homeowners pushed to incorporate in 1976.

The King of Adair Village

Hare said King’s Adair Village made one of its first priorities establishing a dog catcher.

“There were dogs everywhere is what I heard,” Hare said.

The next task for King, he said, was trying to figure out how to bring a downtown to town.

Efforts in the ‘90s and early 2000s netted a city strategic plan and a call for a mixed-use section of the city where businesses could develop next to a museum.

“That’s been this kind of dream, to have a sense of community,” Hare said.

Adair Village has long held one of Benton County’s fastest growth rates. Housing is cheaper there, commanding less cash than nearby cities.

People who sleep in Adair Village work in Albany, Corvallis, Monmouth and Salem, he said.

But cities have to have people to support businesses, Hare said, and houses to support people. Hare said he doesn’t know what the city’s “critical mass” is for population, but he knows Adair Village hasn’t reached it, especially when attempts to increase housing stalled in the 2000s.

“Our store closed three times,” he said. “Our coffee shop went through five owners because there weren’t enough people to support it.” Curiously, the city’s three businesses — the third is a restaurant — are in two city-owned buildings.

Adair Village’s population was still in the three digits in 2019, counted at 900. The Population Research Center at Portland State concluded the city didn’t create enough housing to meet the demand of would-be buyers, and the population plateaued in the mid-800s for nearly a decade.

Hare said the city came close to expanding in 2008 when developers wanted to build housing that would overtax outdated water treatment infrastructure left over from Air Force housing.

“The city wasn’t ready for it,” Hare said. “The developer would have left Adair Village in a really bad way.”

The city began an upgrade to its infrastructure starting with a wastewater treatment plant, then estimated to cost $9 million.

And the housing followed.

Calloway Creek saw 178 houses built on the south end of the city with plans for 29 more. The development filled most houses with buyers before they were constructed.

On utility bills alone, Hare said the new houses are worth $20,000 each month and boosted the city’s annual budget by about one-quarter.

“To a $300,000 budget, that’s a pretty big deal,” Hare said.

Boom days

The research center at Portland State now estimates the city’s population will nearly double in the next 23 years, to 2,649.

The current population is 1,416, and the city is looking for somewhere to put the next 1,500 forecasted to move in.

The properties included in its proposed boundary expansion would add to the northeast and southeast portions of the city.

Adair Village has a unique blend of nearby features, like an archery range, a large county park, and some industrial land that may need to undergo environmental cleanup as a brownfield site.

To the north is the E.E. Wilson wildlife refuge, established on the remains of Camp Adair. Protected forests and a fast-moving highway lie to the west. That leaves the farmland south of the city.

“We’re not crossing 99. We’re not heading into E.E. Wilson. The place for us to head is south,” Hare said.

Farmland is jealously protected in Oregon’s urban density rules, established nearly a half-century ago by the administration of Republican Gov. Tom McCall.

But the forecasted need for housing now outweighs the state’s impetus to drive density inside the existing city limits.

The state’s requirements work like this:

A city’s decade-long growth is forecasted by Portland State. The state Land Conservation and Development department requires housing suitable for low-income and high-income renters or owners, and everyone between to meet the forecasted needs.

Developers typically gravitate to more profitable larger houses, so cities have to incentivize townhouses, duplexes, cottage clusters and other buildings to ensure a mix of housing.

A city has to have enough land to site its potential mix of housing for its forecasted population.

What to do about traffic?

Feedback late in the process appeared to center mostly on the flow of vehicles between Highway 99 and the anticipated housing.

The city should consider serious and fatal crashes now, rather than waiting for proposed developments to trigger traffic studies, city resident John Steeves said in a letter filed with the county.

Steeves, a former emergency dispatcher, called 99 in his letter “the monster on the west edge of town.”

He also questioned why Adair Village is pushing for building out, rather than packing in more homes.

“If you want walkability, you’ve got to have increased housing density,” Steeves wrote. “Sprawl will only lead to more vehicle traffic.”

Hare said the city’s assigned density rate will encourage housing like Calloway — adding to Adair Village’s revenue while offering less expensive options than Corvallis.

Housing will lead to a need for services, he said. Services will need business space to grow.

“I’m excited to see what people would want to bring out here. Will it be a knick-knack store? I picture people sitting outside at tables and sidewalks” with awnings, Hare said.