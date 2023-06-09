Albany’s economic development manager has left in the middle of a multi-million dollar project for the city’s riverfront. But with plans already in motion, city leaders aren’t concerned about the city’s projects or its economic future.

Last week, Seth Sherry left his post for a job at Obie Companies based in Eugene.

Although the $19 million project isn’t complete, Sherry’s departure won’t impose “undue hardship” since the project is “well underway,” said city manager Peter Troedsson.

Taking over for Sherry in an interim role will be Sophie Adams.

For the last five years, Sherry has been at the forefront of major city’s economic endeavors. Perhaps the most well known is the waterfront project, which aims to better connect Albany’s downtown with the Willamette riverfront.

Construction is ongoing and includes a new stage for outdoor concerts, a splash pad, updating pedestrian crossings and creating more accessible spaces.

The project is decades in the making and a vision of not one person but that of city leaders who have tried to be faithful to over the years, while still being flexible and changing with the times, Troedsson said.

“The waterfront project transcends economic development managers, city managers, mayors and councilors, it’s a combined effort over many years,” he said.

A contractor for the project was already secured and the city engineer was already overseeing much of the communication there, Troedsson said.

Troedsson said he isn’t surprised by Sherry’s leaving.

“There was no career progression for him,” he said.

With limitations on upward mobility, Troedsson said he expected other opportunities to be enticing.

“I’m not surprised someone saw his talent and scooped him up,” Adams said.

Although it’s a trend for cities to lose staff to private sectors, Troedsson said that Albany had a good retention rate compared to other cities.

The biggest gap with Sherry gone is losing the experience he brought to the table, Troedsson said.

Sherry did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Troedsson said he was still getting things in order in the hiring process for the city’s economic development team, which has dwindled from a two-person team to a single staff member.

Adams has spent the last five years working closely with Sherry on the waterfront project and collaborating on other economic projects in the city.

Working together on the various economic projects Adams said she feels “well poised” to take on the responsibilities of Sherry’s role.

But the last few days have been busy, she acknowledged, as her role shifted from economic development coordinator to interim economic development manager.

“I’m a bit of a one-woman band right now,” she said.

Adams has an education in public policy and believes owning her own business with her husband has added to her perspective to the work that she does, she said.

Adams grew up near Albany on a farm in Linn County and always wanted to stay in the community, she said.

Previously she worked with the city of Independence before coming to Albany, and is about six years into her career, she said.

With the new position she will have more responsibilities corresponding at the state and federal level, she said. Adams has had some experience testifying for bills but there are still things she has yet to learn she acknowledged.

Economic development requires a lot of “behind the scenes work” she said.

In between meetings with downtown businesses, groups meant to cheerlead development and commerce, Adams is negotiating companies to set up shop in Albany and thinking about bringing jobs to the city, she said.

“Economic development is a way to make the community feel like a place people want to stay,” she said.