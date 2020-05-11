Albany public safety levy up for renewal

The levy is for five years and would generate estimated annual revenues of $4,400,456 in fiscal year 2021-22, $4,532,470 in 2022-23, $4,668,444 in 2023-24, $4,808,497 in 2024-25 and $4,952,752 in 2025-26. The total projected revenue for the five-year span is $23,362,619.

Last fall, the council considered raising the levy proposal by 20 cents, to $1.35 per $1,000 of property valuation, which would have increased annual revenues by an estimated $737,000 per year.

But City Manager Peter Troeddson told the council that due to tax compression, the city would actually receive far less than that amount.

Both the police and fire departments have frozen positions in the current operating budget.

Former Police Chief Mario Lattanzio told the councilors in October it would take about $1.2 million in income to bring the department back to full staffing.

Fire Chief Shane Wooten said it would take about $620,000 for his department.

Albany voters have supported the levy since 2002 and, in 2016, approved it by almost 65%, 5,932 yes votes to 2,675 no votes.