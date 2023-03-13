Albany is growing, and city planners are busy at work to adopt a framework for the future of the east side of the city that includes expanding the city borders.

Looking at 2,800 acres of land, the East Albany plan is a sort of blueprint for future development, everything from housing and employment centers to what it calls villages along the area’s creeks and wetlands.

The plan is two years in the making and aims to “bring Albany to East Albany,” Community Development Director Matthew Ruettgers said.

Once you cross over I-5, the city feels different. The sidewalks and bike lanes fall away at the freeway, and there are fewer amenities to give that part of the city a sense of place, Ruettgers said.

“Residents feel disconnected,” he said.

But with time and planning, that could change.

Why the change

If Albany leaves its current zoning designations as-is, it would be difficult to predict what the city would look like in the next 40 or so years, Albany Transportation Systems Analyst Ron Irish said.

The current plan isn't very specific in certain areas, he said. So it’s hard to say what developers might have proposed for East Albany.

But this plan, which still needs to be finalized by the City Council, defines and narrows where certain developments could be built and makes things cohesive, Irish said.

Connectivity

Right now, East Albany has only a few places to go out to eat — there’s a Denny’s and Cascade Grill. There just aren’t a lot of services out there, Ruettgers said.

The East Albany plan helps to incentivize development to put services and amenities closer to residents, he said.

The project is funded by a grant from Oregon's Transportation and Growth Management program and has had several rounds of community input to shape the goals of what residents would like to see, Ruettgers said.

The plan details new and existing neighborhoods with a variety of housing types. There’s low-density housing, like traditional single family homes, medium-density homes such as townhouses as well as high-density housing and villages that will combine several types of uses in the same area.

These mixed-use areas are envisioned to put housing in walkable neighborhoods near shops, restaurants and businesses, according to the draft plan.

These areas make a space feel more like a neighborhood, Ruettgers said.

One of the goals of the plan is to have housing be accessible at all income levels, but that doesn't mean single-family homes won't be allowed, he said.

Most of the new residential growth will be along the extension of Timber Ridge Road, according to a draft plan released March 2.

In the future, this could look like multistory structures that have housing or offices on upper floors above commercial areas, Irish said.

The actual design is up to the market, meaning developers, Reuttgers said. But the hope is to map out spaces of different commercial and residential areas that connect well together.

The intention is “to create that sense of community,” Ruettgers said.

Transportation

The plan also details possible connections and extensions of existing streets as development occurs.

Roadways will have more opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists, Irish said.

Cross sections of major traffic routes, like Highway 20, depict buffered bike lanes, sidewalks, planter strips and a center turn lane in the draft plan.

The plan reflects the new statewide emphasis to accommodate more modes of transportation, he said. While areas of the city currently have bike lanes, they don't get as much use as they could, Irish said.

It's not just about making those spaces possible for other modes of transportation, it's about making them comfortable, he said.

Future public transportation routes were also considered, Irish said. Placing the development that would house denser land uses along major streets creates opportunities for future bus routes, he said.

Green spaces

In the past, developments typically have walled off such green spaces as creeks and wetlands. But city planners hope to frame these natural areas as amenities that people can connect with.

The old ways often positioned riparian corridors behind people’s backyards, and development “turned its back” to these natural spaces, Ruettgers said.

“When they are forward-facing they are seen as an amenity and taken care of more,” he said.

Development standards can encourage buildings that face green spaces and connects the residents or employees inside them with trails and parks, according to the draft plan.

The plan includes photos of where this new thinking has been implemented, in places like North Bethany in West Union, northwest of Portland.

Infrastructure

To support the anticipated build-out, staff has identified needed infrastructure improvements, including:

$92.7 million for water pipes and reservoirs

$51.8 million for the stormwater system

$50 million for the sewer system

The plan identifies several revenue sources, included:

Billing the building applicants what are called "system development charges."

Using tax-increment financing — like what's used in downtown Albany to capture increased property taxes when properties are revitalized.

A local improvement district that will charge the property owners.

A bond and/or levy, both of which would need to be voter-approved

A construction excise tax, levied on residential construction specifically for affordable housing.

Other market-based incentives.

For the future

The East Albany plan isn’t going to change anything overnight, Ruettgers said. It’s looking with an eye to the future, one that perhaps even he won’t see in his lifetime.

“What we are putting in place now in the long term is for our grandkids. I go back to that a lot,” Ruettgers said.

The South Albany plan was put together around 10 years ago, and the city is only now starting to see some development there, Ruettgers said.

Irish agrees there won’t be a lot of dramatic changes that people immediately can see once the plan becomes official. But small tweaks will be noticeable, especially in the areas that are already within city limits.

A lot of the land in East Albany is outside the city’s limits. The plan includes all the land within Albany's urban growth boundary east of I-5.

Areas outside of city limits are expected to be added into city boundaries through annexations of properties, according to the draft plan.

The plan isn’t a vision of city staff but one of community feedback, Ruettgers said. There have been surveys and open houses. Mostly, people are excited, he said.

“East Albany is our gateway from the east, and it’s exciting to see what that gateway could look like,” Ruettgers said.

The adoption of the East Albany plan will be discussed at the Planning Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Albany Council Chambers, 333 Broadalbin St. SE, or by Zoom.

Technically, to enact the plan, the city has to incorporate the East Albany plan into its comprehensive plan for the entire city and alter the zoning map for the area, along with making amendments to the development code.

The Planning Commission's review is to provide a recommendation to the City Council, which is scheduled to hear the matter on April 12.

