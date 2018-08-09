The Albany City Council will enter the digital age with new iPad Pro computer tablets, to be used during meetings for agendas and background material.
Jorge Salinas, assistant city manager, gave a presentation on using the tablets at a work session Monday. He has ordered six tablets — one each for the mayor and five of the six councilors — for use as soon as they arrive, which could be later this month.
Salinas said Councilor Ray Kopczynski declined a tablet, saying he isn't planning to run for re-election.
The iPad Pro tablets are 12.9 inches with 256 gigabytes of RAM. They cost $949 each and the keyboards are $169, Salinas said. The total $6,708 comes from the city's budget for technology equipment replacement.
Salinas said the idea is to eliminate the average two to four hours needed to put together paper agendas plus the time to hand-deliver them to the councilors. He didn't yet have cost estimates for that time.
"We do believe it's going to generate some savings," he said.
The tablets also reduce paper use and allow councilors internet access during meetings, so they can look up maps, city codes or other related information, Salinas said.
Monday's presentation included information on how to find the agendas on the website and how to add comments to materials and search for those comments during a meeting.
The machines will be city property and subject to public records laws. Salinas said they will have mobile device management software that allows the city to reset passwords remotely if they are lost or stolen.
"We're very excited that they're actually going this direction and will have the opportunity to look information up during council meetings," Salinas said.
Councilor Bessie Johnson, who has used a city-provided laptop for meetings for more than a decade, said she's looking forward to having something lighter and easier to carry. She said she's always enjoyed having electronic access to materials for meetings and thinks the tablets will be more cost-effective.
"It will save a lot of staff time," she said.
Not everyone is as enthusiastic.
"I would rather not," Councilor Dick Olsen said. "I like to take notes on my paper agenda. I like to dog-ear pages. It’s just a whole lot easier to look at a bunch of pages on the dais rather than to wrestle with a computer."
