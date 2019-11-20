After more than a year of back-and-forth between the Albany City Council and the First Christian Church, a portable toilet will stand for 12 months on the church's property after the council approved the motion during its Wednesday meeting.
The issue was carried over from April 8, when the council directed city staff to research the city's code and bring back a report.
The heart of the issue was the perception that city ordinance prohibited the church from having the portable toilet without a 90-day permit. Church leadership told the council that it had applied for a permit and was denied, thus appealing to the city council.
For months the issue returned to the board with questions arising over the language in city code and why other organizations and locations such as school district-owned softball fields and city parks were permitted to have portable toilets without a permit.
On Aug. 28, city staff reported that allowances for the portable toilet already existed within city code in the form of a waste non-connection permit. Staff was directed to draft an application with the understanding that once First Christian Church applied for the permit, the council would approve it.
On Wednesday, Councilor Mike Sykes raised his concerns over the use of the toilet.
"From what I understand, there's individuals camping in the church parking lot at this time which comes back to, 'if you build it they will come,'" he said. "Going down this route is a slippery slope in that pretty soon they'll find out they have the ability to camp there because they have access to the facilities."
Mayor Sharon Konopa said that last spring, she witnessed 10 people sleeping around the church. The church, however, has maintained that the number of individuals at the church has not increased since the toilet's installation, and attorney Sean Kidd added that city code prohibits illegal camping.
The waste non-connection permit would not be a new mandate for the portable toilets at the softball fields and parks because, according to Kidd, there is no option for those toilets to be connected to the sewer and they would not fall under the non-connection permit.
Sykes also questioned the cost of the permit, which, according to city staff, is free: "All contractors when they apply for a permit for construction they need a portable toilet on site and there's a fee associated with it."
Councilor Rich Kellum agreed that there should be a cost to the waste non-connection permit as well, but city staff was uncertain if there was a separate cost for portable toilets at construction sites or if the cost was included in the general construction permit.
Councilor Bessie Johnson made the motion to approve the church's request, noting that if local law enforcement felt the toilet created a safety issue, the council could revoke the permit.
The motion passed with Sykes the sole vote against.