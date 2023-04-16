For East Albany residents, news that the city is considering a whole new development scheme for their side of town revealed an older plan — one that charts out new streets — already had envisioned big changes.

It's how one business owner learned a future street would bisect his property and threaten his livelihood.

When Randy Vogl received a notice in the mail about the East Albany plan, a framework for development decades in the future, it led to the eventual discovery that the city already had plotted a road extension through his property.

Unlike all the other changes the East Albany plan envisions, including adding denser housing projects and new businesses to the region, this wasn't a proposal.

It turns out, that road plan has been in Albany’s Transportation Systems Plan for decades, but Vogl, a new owner, was never told about it when he purchased the property last year.

A new business

Inside Sensible Rehab, 3615 Spicer Drive SE, Vogl sits across a small red desk with blue and green chairs. Children’s games and tools line the shelf.

His business, which only moved into the building in September, offers speech and occupational therapy services to all ages. And it’s been booming since it opened.

“There was a gap in services for about a year and a half, so there is a huge need in the community,” he said, referring to the pandemic.

At Sensible Rehab, the team of professionals works with children and adults with dyslexia, autism and developmental delays as well as strengthening fine motor skills, speech and communication.

Fewer face-to-face interactions because of the pandemic has further exasperated the community need, he said.

The building used to house Mighty Oaks, which offered similar services. But when it shuttered, locals had to travel to McMinnville or Salem, he said. So, Vogl and his wife brought the business, whose main operations are in Salem, to Albany.

Then not 50 days ago, his whole world changed. He discovered he may not be able to stay in this exact location as long as he hoped.

Communication

Vogl received his Measure 56 notice, which requires owners be told of potential land use changes, from the city. In looking into the plans further, he found a map that marked the extension of Spicer east of Timber Street, right through his building.

That extension has been on the books as part of the Transportation Systems Plan since 1997, when it was first adopted, and remained with each update over the years.

Vogl didn't know any of this. Neither the sellers nor the city had disclosed the plan, he said.

He began to knock on the doors of his neighbors to ask if they knew about the road extension and a proposed roundabout connecting Timber, the Spicer extension and the extended Maple Leaf Avenue.

The answer he overwhelmingly got back, he said, was no.

“There hasn’t been a public conversation about this road,” he said.

Vogl got busy, informing some 30 residents in the area about the proposed road extensions and roundabout.

“I was just the first person to tell them, and there was trust built because of that communication,” he said.

Many people who live on Spicer shared their frustrations at last month’s Planning Commission meeting.

A roundabout planned where Jeff Hanson lives on Spicer means he would lose some of his driveway, he said. He was only aware of that plan because of Vogl, he said.

The traffic feature will impact others, including VFW Post 584, whose representatives stated they would lose some of their land they use for community gatherings.

At a public hearing on April 12, 16 people spoke against the plan. Their concerns included safety risks tied to traffic and increased crime, and loss of privacy as the roads are built out.

“Really what they are frustrated about is communication,” he said.

Many people who live in the area are elderly on fixed incomes. So moving isn’t really an option, Vogl added.

Although the road plans have been set in stone for decades, it was the first time many people were hearing about them.

The city does put efforts into transparency, but it’s done differently than for land use processes, said Albany Transportation Systems Analyst Ron Irish.

The planning process requires a more direct approach, while outreach for the transportation plan is done more broadly, he said.

That means open houses, surveys and notice over social media. So if you aren’t paying attention, it’s easy to not know what is going on, Irish said.

“People don’t know or aren’t interested until it directly impacts them,” he said.

To change the notification system, though, might be difficult, though, because it’s hard to judge how wide a net to cast, Irish said. A letter mailed to everyone in the city would likely just end up in a lot of waste bins, he said.

Road plans

When you look at the map, it’s just a bunch of colors on a piece of paper, Vogl said.

“But real lives are impacted by those colors on a piece of paper,” he said.

First envisioned by the 1997 Transportation Systems Plan, the planned roadways south of Highway 20 in the East Albany Plan are not new. The only thing that changed were the details in how they would connect. That wasn't specified.

Spicer, Timber Ridge and an extension of Maple Leaf could have come together as an intersection with stop signs or signals, but the East Albany plan designated it as a roundabout, he said.

Irish said they couldn't not plan for some sort of connection because development will attract more people, and getting around the city would be difficult without connectivity.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

When looking at Albany’s streetways, Irish said, a number of factors constrain planning and reinforce the need for the roundabout that would cut through Vogl’s property.

One of the main considerations is the expectation that, as development occurs, Oregon Department of Transportation will restrict left-turn movement to get back to town on Highway 20. That means that people can enter the area along Spicer Road from Highway 20, but they won’t be able to leave that way, he said.

It’s hard to say when ODOT might make that move, Irish added, putting a guess at more than 10 years.

There’s a number of other constraints dictated by the planning process, such as rules encouraging people to drive less so they send less exhaust into the environment, Irish said.

Another constraint has to do with the land uses, he said. Commercial areas may not thrive if the roads force awkward directions of travel, he said.

Because of those factors, there were only so many solutions for connectivity in the East Albany plan, he said. The roundabout made sense.

Moving forward

When the City Council first took up the East Albany plan Wednesday, April 12, Vogl was told his concerns lie not with that plan but with the Transportation Systems Plan. However, he believes the two plans can be aligned together simultaneously.

City staff chose to look at each plan one at a time because the state has required a citywide Transportation Plan update. Doing the TSP alongside the East Albany plan would mean they would have to do two updates instead of one, Irish said.

Vogl has opted not to pursue legal remedies for the lack of disclosure about the road during his purchase because there would be no money to chase, he said. The previous owner likely knew but passed away, which explains why he wasn’t told.

“At the end of the day, if it’s best for the public for the building to go away, we will figure out a plan,” he said.

A likely scenario would be an offer from the city to buy the property and Vogl relocates. With the way market prices are driven, he's hoping he will be compensated well, he said.

“My goal isn’t to be malicious. If we are going to have this plan I just want to have a conversation about it," he said.

At a Wednesday's meeting, city councilors decided to keep the public comment period open to receive written correspondence until May 10, when the matter will be discussed again.

Related stories: