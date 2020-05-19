Adair Village votes to create city wards, adjust election eligibility requirements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Adair Village residents were voting heavily in favor of adjusting the city's charter for the first time in 20 years on Tuesday night.

Assuming the initial results hold up, the city will now be able to both lengthen the period a new resident has to wait before running for local office as well as organize itself into wards.

There were 156 votes in favor of the measure in early unofficial returns Tuesday, while 30 residents voted against the measure and 14 voters abstained.

City office hopefuls will now have to wait a full year before running if they're new to town. The ineligibility period previously was 180 days, but changes to the Oregon state code in 2019 now mandate 365 days.

Adair Village officials will also be able to start planning the town's four proposed wards. The wards, under Measure 2-125, would have an equal population distribution (to be reexamined after every census).

In subsequent elections, residents will have the opportunity to vote into the City Council a candidate of the ward in which they live. Sitting members will not be affected unless they are unseated in an election, resign or become ineligible to run for office.

The Adair Village mayor still has to be a city resident and can be from any ward.

The council would also be tasked with ensuring the number of residents in any one ward doesn’t outweigh another by more than 10%. If Adair Village were to annex more land, for example, the City Council would also decide which ward the land would fall into.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

