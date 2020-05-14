Adair Village residents to decide whether to create city wards, tighten election requirements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On election Tuesday, Adair Village will decide whether to adjust its charter for the first time in 20 years.

Voters will be deciding whether the city can both allow the creation of wards and tighten residency requirements for elected officials.

If approved, Measure 2-125 would result in four city wards based on equal population distribution. The wards would be reexamined after the census is tallied each decade, ensuring that the number of residents in any one ward doesn’t outweigh another by more than 10 percent.

The City Council, which would be made up of one member from each new ward, will also have a say in how the wards reflect the population — for example, if the city annexes more land.

Currently, 180 days of residency is required to run for city office. The measure, if it wins the vote, would raise the requirement to a full year. That would allow Adair Village to be compliant with updates made in 2019 to the Oregon state code.

As proposed, if the measure wins the vote, sitting council members will remain in their positions until they resign, cannot run for re-election or are unseated in a subsequent election. The mayor would have to be a resident in any ward of the city.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

