When bullets struck the building of a Sweet Home elementary school in March, school was not in session. But for a community that has experienced violence in the classroom, the way the news was communicated has engendered distrust, disturbing flashbacks and has some parents pulling children out of school altogether.

In response, officials have acknowledged they could have done better and are working on ensuring better communication going forward.

For some that isn’t enough.

What happened

When an officer heard what might have been a gunshot in the area of 54th Avenue and Quince Street on March 19, the Sweet Home Police Department conducted an area check, according to an agency Facebook post.

Then just a few hours later, the department received a report that someone in the area of Quince Street was experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers responded and put the person in question into protective custody for a mental health hold.

Officers determined the person in custody was likely the person who fired the weapon earlier that day. So, they obtained what's called an "extreme risk protection order," which suspends a person’s rights to own or purchase a firearm.

Executing a search warrant five days later, March 24, officers seized seven firearms and noticed multiple bullet holes in a window of the residence and corresponding holes in the side of Foster Elementary School, which is across the street from the home, according to Sweet Home police.

But rather than hear about the incident from police or the Sweet Home School District, many people learned about what happened — at least some of what happened — through a private Facebook group on April 24.

The delay and the lack of details created an information vacuum, and misinformation started to circulate, acknowledged City Manager Kelcey Young.

Explaining how communication unfolded — or rather, didn't — Young said because students weren't in school and the suspect was experiencing a mental health crisis but was no longer a threat, the city withheld the information.

“The incident was resolved before they even found out the bullets had hit the school,” Young said in a phone interview.

The Police Department put out its first communique about the incident more than a month after it happened, a day after the social media post spread. An April 25 Facebook post said:

"In situations such as this, we must constantly balance the rights of an individual against the public’s need to know. Because this situation was resolved and any potential threat to the public was mitigated upon removing this individual from the situation, information was only shared with the people and entities that had an immediate interest in the case."

Sweet Home police Chief Jason Ogden acknowledged in a phone interview that the agency "dropped the ball on communication."

Usually mental health crises aren’t communicated to the public, but matters that involve the schools will be communicated in the future, he said.

When Young learned the bullets had hit the school when no one was inside and the suspect was already detained, she felt a wash of relief. Despite being the city manager, she too, had heard the news a month later.

She has a son enrolled in sixth grade at Foster Elementary and when Young first heard the news, she didn’t know exactly what had happened.

She vowed the next time, communication will be different.

The city, school district and police force have a new method of communicating to the public that involves the city manager, chief of police and superintendent coming together to issue statements to the public, Young said.

But for some, that isn’t enough.

Concerned parents

A teacher assistant and mother of two, Samantha Sayles wanted answers. An employee of Foster Elementary and with boys enrolled in first and second grades, Sayles was upset she had found out the news from a community Facebook post rather than from the school district.

“I felt like my children’s safety wasn’t being taken seriously,” she said.

To her, it didn’t matter that the stray bullets hit the building on a day when no children were at school. She still felt she had the right to be informed. The incident has shaken her confidence that her kids will be safe if a similar instance occurs.

And in the community, there’s discourse on improvements to school safety when children are in the classroom. Some of her suggestions were panic buttons in the classroom and heavier protection on doors.

“When parents drop off their kids, they want them to feel safe,” she said.

But Sayles will no longer be taking her kids to Foster Elementary. She has resigned her position, deciding to home-school them.

David Holmes, a father of a second grader, is also considering pulling his son out of Foster Elementary. Word was, the individual who shot the school might be released soon, he said. And that didn’t feel safe.

Now, it seems the neighbor will be held longer.

“Hopefully, he gets the help he needs,” Holmes said.

The way Holmes sees it, the community wouldn't have even known if the public hadn’t demanded answers.

“I’m glad people stepped up, and we made a difference,” he said.

In the aftermath, he believes the city manager and Police Department had taken accountability, but the school district hadn’t, he said.

He wants better communication, but he also wants additional security measures at the school.

In sharing his reaction, Holmes wanted to be clear he was a supporter of the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, but there needs to be something better in place than the “revolving doors” of the justice system for people dealing with mental health crises, he said.

Flashbacks

For Councilor Angelita Sanchez, hearing about a firearm being discharged and hitting the school building was a triggering experience.

In 1994, two Sweet Home students entered the high school and shot another student in the back. The victim recovered, but there may have been some collateral damage.

Sanchez was in the classroom, sitting at her desk when a student stepped through the door and shot a classmate, she said at the April 25 City Council meeting, her voice strained.

For mother Rae Rhoades, it’s not just a triggering subject for Sweet Home, but everywhere in the United States, she said. Mass shootings have become all too common.

Rhoades said that she, too, found out on Facebook about the incident. But after connecting with the city manager, she felt more at ease.

“I feel it was handled appropriately by the city manager,” she said.

She also felt that the senior and disability services responded to the crisis effectively, she said.

Initially, Rhoades, like many other parents, was worried that the suspect who had fired the bullets would be released and pose a danger.

When incidents like this happen, there’s a lot of discourse about safety and prevention. Rhoades is a believer in the Second Amendment but believes there needs to be limitations on accessibility based on age, criminal record and mental health status, she said.

Rhoades praised the city manager for her communication and felt more confident about being informed in the future.

Responding

According to Superintendent Terry Martin, school officials also found out about the incident late, after it had already been resolved. There was no “ill intent” or objective to withhold information, he said.

Student safety is a top priority, according to Martin.

There’s been a lot of anger in the community, and he wishes that some of the energy could be directed toward empathy.

“The individual who discharged the gun has unmet needs and is a veteran in crisis,” he said.

Something that is great about the city of Sweet Home is the ability of people to rally together in times of need, Martin said, giving the example of people helping each other after a house fire.

He hopes something similar can happen for this community member, he said.

Martin said there was a lot of back and forth with whether or not to press charges. But after the mental health hold lifts, charges will be pressed, he said. It doesn’t seem very likely the suspect will be out in the community again soon, he said.

Moving forward

Young, the city manager, has had to answer a lot of panicked phone calls about the incident, she said. But for the most part, things have started to quiet down.

Going forward, Young said that the city will play a larger role in school security, sending officers to all the schools in the district on a revolving basis, she said.

The neighborhood did not report any concerns during the time of the incident, she added. She hopes going forward, “community reporting can be strengthened" and parents can be put at ease.

"This is something that we are taking extremely seriously," Young said at the April 25 meeting. "I absolutely recognize that this is a sensitive issue. Sweet Home is very, very protective of its children, and we have a strong set of officers, and we're going to be doing everything that we can to ensure the safety of our children."

