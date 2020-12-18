 Skip to main content
Governor extends COVID-19 emergency declaration in Oregon
Governor extends COVID-19 emergency declaration in Oregon

  • Updated
Gov. Kate Brown has extended her state of emergency declaration for another two months, through March 3.

The declaration, which provides the legal foundation for executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, is reviewed every 60 days. The current emergency decree was set to expire on Jan. 2.

Brown announced the extension on Thursday.

“As we near 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and with hospitals and health care workers stretched to their limits, there is no doubt that COVID-19 continues to pose a public health threat,” Brown said. “We continue to lose too many Oregonians to this deadly disease, including over 100 reported deaths in the last two days.”

Brown noted that the first doses of a new vaccine to protect against the disease have begun to arrive in the state and called on Oregonians to continue to take precautions against spreading the virus, including wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings and frequent hand washing.

