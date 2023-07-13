Rural Linn County residents will soon be paying more to take out the trash after inflation hikes have caused a commiserate boost in monthly trash hauling rates.

Linn County commissioners unanimously voted at their Tuesday, July 27 meeting to give three trash haulers permission to increase rates to achieve an 8% profit margin. Their agreements with the county guarantee an 8% return.

That means residents will see a change on their bill to reflect those profit margins.

Rural sanitation services are provided by Republic Services in the Albany area; Pacific Sanitation is the provider in Santiam Canyon; and Sweet Home Sanitation Service serves the Sweet Home and Brownsville areas.

What will customers pay?

Republic Services customers whose waste is collected by the company's Albany division will see their bill increase by an average of $2.57 per month. For Linn County customers served by the Corvallis division, bills will see, on average, a $1.35 monthly bump.

The differences in rates are tied to a few factors, including the distance driven and the amount of services offered, Republics Services representative Julie Jackson said.

According to Linn County data, customers of Pacific Sanitation would see an average increase of $3.95 on their bill for four waste bin sizes and curbside pick-up.

Customers of Waste Connections would see an average increase of $3.70, looking at all three waste bin sizes.

Last year, commissioners also approved a rate hike to achieve an 8% profit margin for haulers. At the time, Jackson said she felt that the increase wouldn't be enough and Republic Services likely would return to ask for more.

Why the increases?

Inflation is the main reason why the trash hauling companies came before Linn County commissioners, Jackson said. The company is experiencing inflation in the price of fuel, recycling costs and labor.

Environmental Health Manager Shane Sanderson presented the commissioners data projecting what a 6%, 8% and a 10% rate increase would look like.

Commissioner Roger Nyquist said he preferred 7%. But that would require staff to crunch the numbers again.

In the end, commissioners unanimously agreed to increase service rates so that profit margins would rise by 8%.