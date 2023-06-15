A measure that attempts to ease hospital staffing shortages and improve working conditions is halfway through the Oregon Legislature after nurses, unions and hospitals worked on a compromise for months.

The legislation cleared the Oregon House on a 48-9 vote on Wednesday, June 14.

House Bill 2697 was easily the most complex of a three-bill package intended to deal with staffing shortages, which were made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a survey last year by the Oregon Center for Nursing, which focuses on workforce issues, 68% of those who responded specified physical and mental exhaustion — largely because of too many patients and not enough staff.

For the first time in any state, the Oregon legislation writes into law specified ratios of nurses to patients in 12 types of hospital units. For example, in the emergency room, nurses are limited to an average of four patients per 12-hour shift — and a single nurse cannot have more than five patients.

It also ends the buddy system, under which a nurse yields patients to another nurse who already has assigned patients.

Oregon already has such ratios, which are determined by nurse staffing committees of managers and workers set up under previous laws.

This legislation creates new staffing committees within hospitals, one for service and maintenance workers, the other for professionals and technicians other than nurses.

Rep. Rob Nosse, a Democrat from Portland who leads the House health care panel, said major credit for the legislation goes to those who negotiated it despite initial differences.

“Ultimately, I believe it will provide for better patient care and working conditions,” said Nosse, also the bill’s floor manager. “A lot of compromises were made on both sides by the hospitals and the various unions that represent the workers to get to consensus.

"Now it’s our job to see their work through and pass this bill. I am optimistic that passage … will bring about better staffing retention in our health care workforce and better patient care.”

The ratios within the legislation do not apply to psychiatric units, including the Oregon State Hospital, where staffing committees must draw up their own plans.

Oregon’s smaller hospitals — known as Type A and B for their Medicaid reimbursement status — can apply for two-year waivers from the Oregon Health Authority. All of the 32 hospitals are outside the three Portland metro counties.

The legislation also sets thresholds for hospital violations of required meal breaks and rest periods, which will be enforced by the state Bureau of Labor and Industries. If the number of violations exceeds six during shifts in any rolling 30-day period, the hospital must pay the worker $200 for a missed break. There is a 60-day time limit for violations to be reported.

Oregon Health Authority will have to write rules for three topics — meal breaks and rest periods, nurse-patient ratios in the emergency room, and the investigation process for complaints — and is empowered to levy penalties starting June 1, 2025.

“This should make the law work better for all sides, including the Oregon Health Authority,” Nosse said.