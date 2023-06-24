Amid nationwide civil rights affronts, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek joined area leaders and clergy in Albany on Saturday, June 24 to support the LGBTQ+ community at the city's sixth annual Pride event.

"Here in Oregon, we believe in creating a state where everybody can be their authentic self," Kotek said, speaking before a packed intersection at Southwest Fourth Avenue and Broadalbin Street in front of the Linn County Circuit Court.

Prior to becoming governor, Kotek was the country's first openly lesbian speaker of a state house; and in 2022, along with Maura Healey of Massachusetts, became one of the first lesbians elected governor.

"And it is not easy. Good things are not easy," Kotek said. "But we are fighting everyday to make sure everyone in our state, from our youngest to our oldest, know that they have a community of support to be who they need to be."

She touted the current work of state legislators to pass further protections for access to gender-affirming health care, "because everyone deserves the right to access to health care for what they need."

Kotek was the first speaker of the morning after a number of clergy representing various faiths gave a blessing for the day's events and the cause in general.

Following her were Lisa Avery, president of Linn-Benton Community College, former congressional candidate Jamie McLeod Skinner, Jason J. Dorsette, president of Linn Benton NAACP, and Manju Bangalore, Miss Oregon USA and an Oregon State University student.

Dorsette noted that the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans, is tracking more than 540 anti-LGBTQ legislative proposals under consideration in 34 states "just this year alone."

Earlier this month the campaign reported that some 75 have already passed, prompting the organization to issue travel advisory cautioning members of the community about visiting the United States.

McLeod Skinner, who lost a tight race to now-Rep. Lori Chavez DeRemer in 2022 in Oregon's new 5th Congressional District, which includes Linn County — considered a critical pickup for Republicans — told the crowd it is not easy for those in the community, especially those who live in rural Oregon.

"We're facing challenges. Books are being banned. Athletes are not allowed to perform. We're being told to get back in the closet," McLeod Skinner said.

She urged the crowd to back the librarians, athletes and storytellers on the frontlines, pushing against the tide.

"This is our energy," she said.

Pride is about celebrating, Kotek said. "It is about love. It is about acceptance. It is about all of us no matter who you are, being your true self, and sharing that with other people. That is what Pride is about."

