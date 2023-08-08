Some farmers and neighbors say they are concerned about the construction of a solar energy park proposed in Linn County and took their ire to the Board of Commissioners this week.

But the county's elected leaders say the matter is “completely out of (their) hands.”

On Tuesday Aug. 8, several members of the public addressed Linn County commissioners, asking them to publicly join them in their opposition to a solar energy park proposed for 1,588 acres about 8 miles south of Brownsville.

A California subsidiary of Seoul-based Hanwha Q Cells wants to set up the solar panels on land now zoned for farming. Because the project exceeds 160 acres, the decision-making power lies in the hands of the Oregon Department of Energy.

The facility would generate 199 megawatts of power, enough to service about 34,000 homes in the Willamette Valley, according to an Aug. 8 Linn County news release, adding that the company would allow sheep to graze beneath the photovoltaic cells.

In June, Linn County commissioners decided to sit on a “special advisory committee” concerning the possible development of the solar energy park.

Last month, neighbors packed a Brownsville meeting hall to voice concerns over the loss of prime farmland.

On Tuesday, three residents looked for help from the Linn County commissioners, days before the Oregon Department of Energy public comment period closes.

Troy Jones, who lives close to the proposed project area, listed a number of concerns, such as the energy park’s potential impact on wetlands and wildlife, including eagles, deer, herding elk, waterfowl, migratory birds and drainage affecting mussels and crawfish, among other species.

Jones comments were not unlike those voiced to commissioners the week before. He called for the commissioners to publicly oppose the project.

Commissioner Will Tucker said he did not know enough to be in opposition, but he did know enough to be concerned about the project.

Acknowledging she was cautious in what she wanted to share, Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger also expressed concern. Commissioner Roger Nyquist was not present.

Sprenger looked for avenues that would have allowed Linn County to have a say, but came up short, she said.

“I haven’t seen any information that this will be something good for Linn County,” she said.

On the other hand, she was open to learning something in the future that could change her mind, Sprenger said.

A group of about 10 concerned Linn County residents have formed a group, called “Friends of Gap Road,” to seek legal representation, Jones said after the meeting. He declined further comment.

Arnie Kampfer owns a cattle ranch adjacent to the proposed solar park. He wanted commissioners to challenge the state.

“The hammer should be in your hands, not the state’s,” he said.

Sprenger said she has attended meetings about the project with the public and welcomed them to reach out to her about other opportunities to engage with their concerns.

The public comment period closes 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and can be submitted through the Oregon Department of Energy online portal at https://odoe.powerappsportals.us/en-US/SitingPublicComment/.