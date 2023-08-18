Right before purchasing his home, Antonio Birrueta said his real estate agent called the city of Millersburg to ask if there were any plans for the the undeveloped portion behind his lot.

The answer was no. So Birrueta went on to purchase the half-acre plot in Phase 2 of the West Park development, citing its privacy as one of its allures.

“A month later, we received a letter saying that we had to forfeit the back 30 feet of our property,” an angry Birrueta said, sitting on a bench outside a courtroom in the Linn County Courthouse flanked by his wife and daughter.

Birrueta was one of several landowners in court on Friday, Aug. 11. The city has sued to take his land and that of his neighbors — with no compensation offered.

The six West Park landowners, including a sitting Millersburg councilor, are fighting it, and the parties were in court recently with each side asking a judge to cut the matter short and side with them in a motion calling for "summary judgment."

Also named as defendants in the suit are the homeowner's lenders: U.S. Bank, Washington Federal Bank, Northwest Community Credit Union, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Caliber Homes.

According to the city’s attorneys, the subdivision’s plat — recorded on or about Oct. 16, 2013, before a single home had been sold — expressly includes a declaration of a 30-foot-wide access and utility easement along six lots which "shall be dedicated as public right of way upon the request of the city of Millersburg."

While right of way is typically owned by a city, an easement simply allows access. So in this instance, when the new owners started moving in, mostly between 2019 and 2022, they retained ownership of the 30-foot strip, paying the associated property taxes and, per the subdivision plat, unable to build anything permanent on it.

The city is now demanding that the easement be converted into right of way.

But the landowners and their lawyers say that's egregiously unlawful, an end-run around eminent domain laws that require governments pay fair market value for land they take.

Titles and deeds

When Chelsea and Jason Bond were planning to purchase a lot in the subdivision, the seller, Evcor Development PC., only made mention of a setback line requirement, and it was not until after they signed the deed on Sept. 10 2020, that they learned that there was also an access and utility easement on the lot.

But their understanding was the easement was for accessing underground power or sewer lines.

Nine months after their home was ready for move-in in 2021, they received a letter from the city’s lawyers demanding they execute a deed for a 30-foot portion in their backyard — on which they had spent about $10,000 in landscaping and fencing.

And the real kicker: The city had signed off on their improvements only two months prior.

“It was the worst letter we’ve ever received in our lives,” Chelsea Bond said at the courthouse.

“What they’re saying is it is a public right of way, and that means it doesn’t belong to you," Jason Bond said. "Typically when that’s done, you don’t pay taxes for that portion of land because it doesn’t belong to you.

“We’ve been paying taxes on it and maintaining it, and they’re saying, 'That doesn’t matter, it’s still going to be ours,' even though official documents say it’s just an access and utility easement.”

After Mike and Michele Hickam received the first notice asking them to sign over the 30-foot back portion of their lot to the city, they reached out to their loan company for help but received no response.

Then they learned their neighbors had gotten the same notice, so they started to organize to hire a lawyer.

When they purchased the property, Michele Hickam said that it was advertised as a half-acre with no mention of a public right of way.

“We actually found out about the easement shortly after purchasing it,” Mike Hickam said. “Our old neighbor was a city councilor, and he told us, 'Yes they have an easement, but they’ll have to pay you for it if they take it.”

Mike Hickam is also a city councilor.

According to Ray Hunt, another affected landowner, the 30-foot wide easement was for underground utilities.

“That’s what’s on the title policy,” he said.

In the legal notice that the landowners were served on May 18, 2022, the city indicated the right of way would become a road to a proposed development to the south.

“The city decided in their greater wisdom that they were going to fight on behalf of a future developer for a new subdivision behind us, and the city sent us a letter claiming that it was their property and that we were to deed it over to them,” said Hunt, who recorded the purchase of his lot in February 2022.

“Well if it was theirs, it wouldn’t be required of us to deed it to them,” he said.

Hunt has some experience with property rights and deeds. He's a developer.

“The bottom line is that I’ve never seen a city or municipality or county fight on behalf of a developer,” Hunt said. “I’ve built over 300 homes and subdivisions and never once did a city come to my legal battles.”

Record notice

In court last week, the city’s attorneys argued that Millersburg reserved a future right to dedicate the property for its use when a plat for the subdivision was recorded on Oct. 16, 2013.

This served as due record notice for any future owners, they argued, citing language in the plat says the dedication is triggered upon the request of the city. That happened when the city sent the legal notice to all the landowners in May 2022.

The city’s attorneys accused the landowners of trying to eat their cake and have it too, noting the plat conformed to state laws regarding subdividing property.

The landowners were trying to pick and choose which conditions applied to them, they said.

Millersburg has been consistently clear about its intent to develop that public right of way, not only through the approval and recording of the plat but also via the city’s 2016 Transportation System Plan, which charts out future roads, and the city’s 2022-2026 Capital Improvements Plan, which prioritizes big spending projects.

They pointed to a Feb. 15, 2017, joint Planning Commission and City Council meeting where the two panels discussed whether to go ahead with the extension of Zuhlke Lane, the street that would run through the backyards of the landowners’ lots.

At the meeting, city planner, Don Driscoll said that Zuhlke Lane is noted in the city documents as a collector street, which, as the name implies, connects two major streets.

The proposed extension of Zuhlke Lane would connect Woods Road and Old Salem Road. Councilors said there was a need to keep to the grid-like network of roads to ensure concerted connectivity of utility lines and ensure easy movement for a growing population.

At the meeting, the Zuhlke Lane extension was approved. The city noted construction could take as long as 20 years, as Millersburg acquired and dedicated property for the road.

The minutes also indicate, however, the council acknowledged that as the city acquired future roadway as right of way, the land would no longer be taxable and that it was the city’s responsibility to care and maintain it until it was ready to be developed.

Small towns being what they are, the West Park developer was also the Planning Commission chair, Ed Perlenfein, who personally wanted the city to abandon its plans for the Zuhlke Lane extension. He did not cast a vote at the meeting.

Ambiguous language

At the hearing last week, lawyers for the West Park landowners argued the language included in the deeds was ambiguous.

In addition, the time for any "dedication to the city" should have been before the lots were sold to individual homeowners, when Perlenfein Properties LLC. still owned the subdivision, according to attorney Katie Jo Johnson, who represents Ray and Bettye Hunt.

The landowners should not be required to deed a portion of their backyards because they never promised anything more than an easement, Johnson said in court.

Bob Tyler, lawyer for the other individual landowners, got so into the nitty-gritty details of the recording language, he talked about verb tenses, saying they don't prove the city's point. Simply put, if the 30 feet in question were truly right of way, the city wouldn't have to make a request to dedicate the land to the city.

Additionally, Johnson argued if the land belonged to the city, the homeowners shouldn't have had to pay the taxes on the land all this time.

Cost

According to the landowners, the ample space offered when they were making purchases was crucial do their decision-making.

On a macro level, if the city takes ownership of the 30-foot easement, not only will it shrink the size of the lots, it will similarly impact the value of the properties.

Then there's the more immediate costs in giving up the current uses of the property. For example, the Hickams have a garden right along the affected portion of land: trees, shrubs, a fence and an in-ground irrigation system that will have to be destroyed to make way for the road.

In an impact statement they wrote to the city, the Hickams said repair and reinstallation would cost an estimated $10,000 and a new fence would add another $8,000. Relandscaping the area will cost about $4,000.

The Bonds will lose a play area for their daughter, parts of a garden, a fence and the landscaping work that they have done, all to the tune of $10,000, they estimate.

Another neighbor, Charles Withrow, has two 100-year-old oaks in the right of way that the landowners say are protected by the city’s municipal code.

But when Withrow went to obtain “heritage tree” status for the oaks, he was turned back rudely, according to Hunt.

Had any of the landowners known about the right of way dedication clause, none of them would’ve gone ahead with their purchase, Bond said.

Summary judgment

Prior to the summary judgment hearing, both Mike and Michele Hickam, like other owners, expressed the desire to keep their 30-foot back lots.

“Worst case is that the city takes it, but through eminent domain and not just without paying a dime for it,” Mike Hickam said.

“I don’t know what dusty basement they got that map out of saying that Zulkhe Lane has been in place for a while now, but that information was not available when we purchased the property,” Birreuta said.

“I feel like the city, they went at it in a very inappropriate dishonest way. They basically tried to scam us out of our property,” he said.

And yet another insult, he said: The city is funding the lawsuit with taxpayer money to which they contribute.

After listening to both sides, Judge Michael Wynhausen said he was unsure what transpired between the landowners and the sellers of the lots, but there was nothing ambiguous about the language of the plat.

Based on prior decisions and state law, the city triggered the dedication within a 10-year period, but even if it had not, there was no deadline, he said.

The restriction was placed on the lots from the outset. Accordingly, all the deeds for the homes adopted that obligation, and it was a contingency that they should’ve been aware of, Wynhausen said.

“The only thing the court has to do is dig a little deeper to determine whether or not that was a viable dedication or not,” he said.

The judge said he was going to go back and review the case files and statues to better answer that, especially because a lot is at stake. He asked the attorneys of the landowners and the city to supply any additional supporting documents if they so wished within 30 days.

The court will reconvene on Oct. 2 to settle the dispute. But that might not be the end of the matter. Wynhausen speculated that whatever he decides, he envisions the homeowners appealing.