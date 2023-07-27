An Albany church may soon be Linn County-owned property after Linn County commissioners approved the purchase this week.

The Albany Evangelical Church, 1332 SE First Ave., is a large brick building that stands proudly on the corner of First and Pine Street. It’s been the site of the evangelical congregation since 1950, but the county envisions its future as a hub for health services.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners approved the $1.4 million property purchase on Tuesday, July 25. Commissioner Roger Nyquist voted against the resolution but stated that “reasonable minds could disagree."

His concern? “Houses of worship shouldn’t be turned into government buildings,” he said.

Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger felt it was a good space to house all the programs the state is requiring the county to offer.

Health Administrator Todd Noble was hesitant to give details about the plans for the building because it still needs to undergo inspection and “due diligence” before any plans were concrete.

But the building could be used in a number of ways, and the building certainly has the space, he said.

“There’s tons of space, and it could meet our needs for the next 30 years,” Noble said.

The property encompasses the entire block and includes two housing structures and a parking lot in addition to the main church building. Altogether, there's around 17,000 square feet of space.

Among the county's ideas for it: The space could be used to store PPE and emergency equipment.

It could also be a place for WIC appointments, the federal food assistance program. Right now, the county logs more than 1,000 WIC appointments a month, and that limits parking capacity downtown, Noble said.

There’s also a possibility that Linn County Mental Health could use the space for its mobile crisis response team.

The space could also serve as a meeting ground for the entire health and environment department, because staff have to rely on rental space for their meetings right now, Noble said.

There are needs in every program that could be addressed by securing the space, Noble said.

There’s been a misconception that the congregation is selling the church because it has fallen on hard times, Pastor Jeremy Gange said. But, that isn’t true.

“We aren’t selling because we are a dying church; we are selling because we are in a place of strength,” he said by phone Wednesday.

Since the pandemic, the church’s online attendance has increased, with about 40% of the congregation attending online.

The church began during a time when people walked to service, but the congregation has since expanded. Some people are even dialing in from Idaho, he said.

Those who still come for in-person service are often older and the building’s numerous stairs pose a challenge, Gange said. The old European architecture can be a little daunting for newcomers, he said.

Once the sale is official, he added, the Albany Evangelical Church would move services to a rented commercial building, something people feel comfortable in.

This wouldn’t be the first time the church has moved. Since the start of the congregation in 1876, it's moved a few times, Gange said. At first, members met at the old armory building on Fourth Avenue and Lyon Street.

The building on 1332 SE First Ave. began construction in 1950, where church members met in the basement before the top of the building was finished in 1953.

But that doesn’t automatically qualify it as a historical building. To be considered so in Albany, the building has to be built before 1946, he said.

A planner at City Hall confirmed this is true, although there is a process to consider younger buildings historically significant if the owners wish to pursue it.

The structure of the church has changed a lot since the building was first built, back when education and Sunday school was a primary focus. Now, there is more service-oriented, one-on-one and small-group interactions, Gange said.

The decision to sell the church was not taken lightly.

“We spent a month and a half in prayer,” he said.

Gange is hopeful he will find a new space that can bring people together.

