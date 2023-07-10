Lebanon’s new water treatment plant is about to be its only water treatment plant after elected officials approved demolishing a historic brick building that once supplied the city with water.

Engineers wanted to remove heavy iron pipes from the rusty red shop where large pumps hummed and drew water from the Santiam-Albany Canal for more than seven decades and store them in a massive settling tank nearby.

The city’s building and planning director told elected officials in June workers can’t pull the pipes out without sacrificing the building’s integrity.

“The piping is the thing mostly holding it up,” Kelly Hart said.

Digging the history

Horses tore the city up in 1891.

Speculators and investors funded a team of 20 to 30 horses who dragged iron scrapers across Lebanon to dig a network of canals.

An excavator from Lincoln, Nebraska hired people from China to finish the digging with picks and shovels, according to an account by the Historic Preservation Office of the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation.

The main canal channel is a hand-dug trench stretching for 18 miles from south of Lebanon to downtown Albany.

The Santiam-Albany Canal today connects the South Santiam River to a hydro-electric generator and water treatment plant in Albany. But the human-made stream moved goods by barge after it was built around 1870 from the eastern parts of Linn County to what was at the time an ambitious river port.

Barge traffic stopped on the canal when users found the current too swift for moving vessels upstream, according to the city of Albany’s website.

Lebanon franchised water and power services to the canal’s owners as the Lebanon and Santiam Water Co. Several subsequent power and water operators had “problems” with the city over the cost and quality of their service, according to the Preservation Office account.

In 1908, the First National Bank of Lebanon bought out half the canals’ ownership and organized the Lebanon Electric Light and Water Co. after an owner, J.S. Hughs, “had financial difficulties,” the account reads.

That gave bank president, city mayor and Lebanon Strawberry Festival co-founder Joel C. Mayer some administrative control of the local privately owned utilities.

Owners sold the canal system in 1923 to Albany-based Mountain States Powers Co. That company merged with Pacific Power and Light Co. in 1954, doubling the reach and establishing the frontrunner of PacifiCorp as the largest private utility supplier in the Pacific Northwest.

Acquiring power

A memo calls the pump house “deteriorated beyond repair.”

It’s two stories on a roughly 800-square-foot footprint. Built in 1947, the pump house saw its user base more than triple, from around 5,000 people to more than 15,500.

“Generally speaking, it is a very adorable brick building that has a historic character,” Hart said to city councilors.

City staff estimate Lebanon will pay $1.2 million to demolish the pump house. Lebanon listed the building among nearly 150 bridges, buildings and parks in its registry of historic places.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Those places are designated by the city as landmarks that may qualify for grant-funded preservation and are afforded protections from alteration and demolition.

A Bend-based contractor, Sleeper and Keys, built the nearby steel and concrete bridge on South Second Street the same year for $5,905. It’s among the oldest bridges in Lebanon, also listed in the local historic places registry.

Lebanon purchased the pump house in 1985 from Pacific Power & Light. Albany purchased the canal the year before.

Lebanon shuttered the building after opening a water treatment plant in 2018. Staff decided to tear it down after decommissioning the plant, according to a memo.

They said the old building would be cost-prohibitive to dismantle and rebuild after tearing out the metal pipe works.

With no alternative use identified, the city’s potential use of the property outweighs the value of keeping the pump house intact at its site, according to the memo from Hart to the city’s appointed Planning Commission.

Hart told the Lebanon City Council the process is as simple as approving demolition of the protected building.

“But I understand it could be appalling on the heartstrings process,” she said.

The council voted unanimously for the brick building to come down.