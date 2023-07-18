Lebanon elected officials will consider raising taxes to avoid depleting the city’s version of a checking account by 2026.

The city was up against an about $1.2 million shortfall when its fiscal year started in July, and that’s before the estimated $750,000 Lebanon Police Department would need to reopen the municipal jail it closed in 2022.

City councilors on Wednesday, July 12 questioned whether voters would approve possible remedies, including fees and taxes, and whether the revenue in those proposals would even cover Lebanon’s funding gap.

“You’re putting a Band-Aid on a sucking chest wound,” Councilor KJ Ullfers said.

More money is going out than coming in, and Lebanon could drain its general fund in 2024, according to the city.

In Lebanon's budget book distributed in June, staff warned that the city may be operating at a true deficit by 2026 under inflationary hikes in costs of supplies and materials, as well as cost-of-living increases for employees.

Lebanon’s costs have increased about 6.2% each year since 2020. The Police Department commands about 70% of the city’s about $9.7 million operating costs.

That cost would have been closer to $10.5 million if Lebanon had funded jail operations.

Lebanon will have to significantly reduce its services, find new income or both, outgoing City Manager Nancy Brewer wrote in a memo, to stop hemorrhaging money from the fund used to pay for day-to-day city operations.

Cities across the state are up against property tax shortages. Oregon froze permanent tax rates in the early 1990s, and voters would have to approve a change to the constitution to allow cities to raise taxes and, effectively, allow themselves to be taxed.

“It cannot change, it has not changed, it will not change,” Brewer said.

Lebanon’s largest source of revenue in the city’s general fund is property taxes. The city forecasted a 5% increase in tax revenue in the fiscal year, coming from a 3% increase in the value assessed by Linn County on properties, along with taxes from new development in Lebanon.

Oregon capped Lebanon’s property tax at about $5.14 per $1,000 assessed value after voters passed restrictions in the 1990s, setting a hard limit to how much money local governments can collect.

The state’s largest municipal lobbyist has continuously pushed state lawmakers to loosen Oregon’s chokehold on local taxing districts and city budgets.

“The League of Oregon Cities has been at the Legislature every year since 1997, asking to have some kind of relief, some kind of revenue-raising alternative at the local level,” Brewer said. “They have not been willing to put that out to the voters.”

At the same time, assessed value can grow at 3% each year under state law. Voters in 1997 set the amount considered by tax collectors at 10% less than what a property was worth to buyers in 1995 and assessed values have not kept pace.

That means the sticker price of a home can skyrocket, but the appraised value could rise by a fraction.

Lebanon’s total real market value was about $2.7 billion in 2022, compared to a taxable value of about $1.4 billion.

In 2015, Lebanon properties commanded a real market value of nearly $1.2 billion compared to a taxable value of about $1 billion.

Lebanon can get around property tax limits by passing a local option levy, an additional tax to pay for government operations that expires after five years.

Brewer estimated roughly that an additional $0.42 per $1,000 of assessed value would translate into $500,000 each year for Lebanon.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, Albany, Corvallis, Sweet Home along with Benton and Linn counties all have levied local tax options.

Councilors heard other potential options Wednesday.

The City Council will hear options to cut expenditures in later sessions. For now, Brewer said, she was seeking sources of revenue to bring in enough to cover one-quarter or more of the shortfall.

"I'm not opposed to nickels and dimes — I pick up pennies in parking lots," Brewer said.

Brewer noted the state’s largest metropolitans — Eugene, Portland and Salem — have passed local income or payroll taxes to help cover budgets.

Oregon Department of Revenue already has the capacity to collect taxes, and would similarly hold aside local money pulled from paychecks based either on who works in Lebanon or who lives in Lebanon.

Brewer estimated 5,403 people commuted to Lebanon for work in 2019, and another 1,811 both lived and worked in the city. Another 6,138 leave Lebanon for work, Brewer wrote in a memo.

That's a hypothetical 8,000 new taxpayers based on 2019 figures.

But “we would be unique among small cities,” she said, if Lebanon enacted a payroll tax.

Another idea is to enact tax on food and drink, which would capture more funding from tourists who put demand on city services, like police and roads.

Brewer said high-tourism cities like Cannon Beach, Yachats and Ashland have instituted meal taxes where local populations swell to more than double during the summer travel season.

Meanwhile fees, Brewer said, have been sought in cities to cover gaps for fire and police. For example, Philomath puts a street fee on utility bills, and Corvallis has seven types of fees.

“This is becoming more common across the state because it’s a revenue source the local government can control,” Brewer said.

