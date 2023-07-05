A church child care volunteer stood in front of Lebanon City Council and told elected officials she wanted books removed from the shelves at the public library.

Hannah Ahn complained mostly about books depicting the experiences of people who are queer. She brought in a basket of books to show elected leaders.

The director of the infants’ ministry at Valley Life Church in Lebanon said she was concerned with books illustrated with sex acts and nude bodies.

“These should not be for children,” Ahn said during the May meeting. “These should not be offered to children. Your community does not want it.”

Hers echoed similar requests made to library operators across the country, with people making headlines for following the playbook of a Florida-originating advocate recently labeled a conservative extremist group.

But in June, more people showed up at City Council, this time to defend books as necessary — as texts available to destigmatize human anatomy and instruct children who may never receive formal sex education.

Librarians across the mid-Willamette Valley unequivocally say that to remove a book that doesn’t violate strict standards in public collections is censorship.

“We’re a smaller library with a smaller budget,” Lebanon Library Director Kendra Antila said in an interview. “Obviously we want to buy the best thing for our collection.”

The history

It was 20 years into her career at the Lebanon Public Library before Antila saw a formal request to ban a book of illustrations found in a section of the library for children 10 and younger.

It put readers into the shoes of a boy whose sense of safety and security is based on the color of his skin.

Author Maxine Clarke has said she was prompted to write “When We Say Black Lives Matter” after watching crowds surge into city streets in 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin.

“She was thinking about the children in her family and how she would explain this to them,” Antila said.

The book traces the boy's childhood. He lives with his family. He sees police in riot gear.

“And that little boy is fearful,” Antila said.

A Lebanon patron lodging a formal complaint in 2022 said they didn’t like the boy’s story because it appeared to criticize the United States.

Antila paraphrased, reading from the complaint: “I object to the book because it paints the picture that BLM is just a saying, when it’s a criminal/fraudulent organization that prompts violence, and it paints the country as racist."

Antila no longer fields the complaints. As of March this year, patrons can lodge a formal complaint with the committee that oversees library policies and operations.

Before the policy change, the library’s top employee had final say but little wiggle room in deciding whether a book remained in the city’s collection. Instead, she applied the standards from the library’s guiding documents.

For example, “When We Say Black Lives Matter” was liked by independent reviewers and it’s a professionally published book of high-quality material. The book was suitable, Antila ruled, for its intended audience.

No one had formally questioned the books at Lebanon Public Library in nearly four decades. A library patron had entered into the library's formal process to remove a book about two girls. One character questioned whether she was developing a romantic attachment to her friend.

A complaint called the book "vulgar" — "has no good qualities and promotes lesbianism," someone wrote in a 1985 complaint.

That book was "Hey, Dollface," published in 1978 and said to to be at a sixth-grade reading level.

A library director decided to retain the book in Lebanon's collection.

The policy

Lebanon's library isn't likely to ban books based on someone’s religious views.

A challenge to the city's collection of about 160,000 borrowable media must demonstrate material is:

Not usable or suitable in the interests and skills of its audience.

Outdated and obscure.

Trite.

Reviewed only by amateurs.

Those are among a dozen or more standards librarians apply when building Lebanon’s collection.

Material is well vetted by the time it arrives on Lebanon’s shelves, Antila said. Patrons can request books. But mostly librarians choose from peer-reviewed journals, lists of books from industry experts, or curated collections like those from Roseburg-based book wholesaler Ingram Content Group.

“We have tons of professional resources at our disposal,” Antila said.

Professional reviews help. “‘Belongs in all collections,’ that sort of thing,” Antila said.

Since the early 2000s, Antila said, she’s seen several people complain to library staff about a particular book.

“The answer always has been, ‘I understand you don’t like that. Let me help you find something you would like to read,’” Antila said.

The library makes notes of complaints lodging a formal challenge of the library’s collection, attempting to have a piece of media restricted or tossed out for violating the collection’s standards.

The process now is for a formal complaint to appear before the library's appointed committee that effectively serves as a governing board.

"I don't get the sense that they would in any way endorse censorship, which is essentially what this is," Antila said.

Those sitting on the committee and making policy recommendations to the City Council include a former library director, the parent of a library employee and longtime library users.

As of June 21, no one had made a formal challenge to anything in the library’s collection. Ahn’s complaints were heard only in the public comments portion of a meeting, made directly to the city’s mayor and council.

“They did not go through normal library policy and procedure,” Antila said.

Antila said she saw pointed and specific critique in the comments of Ahn and others but nothing that would violate the standards of Lebanon’s book collection.

“Anything that had a gay character, or a trans character,” Antila said seemed to be the criticism. “They had a lot of issues with anything dealing with sexuality.”

Librarians from multiple libraries across the mid-Willamette Valley agreed efforts to permanently remove or obscure books from a public collection are tantamount to censorship.

The function of a public library, Antila said, is to serve all the public. And that public is diverse.

“For every parent who doesn’t want their children to have any exposure to LGBTQ+ literature, there is a parent who wants their child to be conscientious and informed, to know that we treat everyone with respect,” Antila said.

Librarians generally disagree with censorship no matter how they personally vote, said Eric Ikenouye, director at Albany Public Library.

“There is going to be something in the building that not every librarian is going to love. But I think librarians are very much in support of providing access as freely as we can,” Ikenouye said.

The trend

In May, Ahn appeared to shed tears about a minute into characterizing sexual education as pornography.

She called on city councilors to remove books from children’s sections at the library containing what she called “explicit gender confusion” and transgender material.

Ahn held books before the dais and apologized.

“This one has a picture of a female looking at her vagina with a mirror,” Ahn said. “It has a picture of people having sex. It has a picture of nude adolescents. Toddlers.”

Ahn did not return a voicemail seeking comment before deadline.

She appeared in front of the council again in June to clarify she wants books clearly labeled for age.

“I am not asking for a book ban. Nor am I asking for sex ed reform. I don’t necessarily want to read all the sex ed books in the library, and I haven’t,” Ahn said.

She talked about what she considered suitable material for children based on age.

“There are books in our library that are not age appropriate. They are not,” Ahn said.

Ahn told councilors she believes books should be partitioned away from other books in the collection.

“I think it would be more appropriate that these books have their own category,” Ahn said.

It echoes a conversation in December in Crook County, where a library board voted 4-1 to not segregate LGBTQ+ children’s books into a special section. The library apparently was targeted during a sweeping national effort to characterize queer content as dangerous and pornographic.

The governing boards that oversee libraries and school districts across the United States are seeing increasing demands to remove LGBTQ+ books from collections. The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom said formal challenges to collections have become more common in nearly every state.

Complaints often are made on the basis that a book is sexually explicit or inappropriate. Targeted books usually feature writing coming from an LGBTQ+ perspective.

Books in Ahn’s comments tend to overlap with lists furnished by Moms for Liberty, a far-right lobbying and advocacy concern started in 2021 by former school board members in Florida.

The book opponents

Groups like Moms for Liberty usually push messages of protecting children but agitate to target LGBTQ+ books. Advocates frequently argue that children are being made to read books not appropriate for their age.

Hate watchdog Southern Poverty Law Center groups Moms for Liberty together with extremist groups in a movement broadly called parental rights. Just this month, an Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty posted a quote from Adolf Hitler in a newsletter. The group later apologized.

Researching public norms, library advocacy groups find the vast majority of people don’t favor book bans, Ikenouye said.

“It’s a vocal minority," Ikenouye said. “And it’s unfortunate.”

Someone challenged “All Boys Aren’t Blue” in Albany in 2021. The last challenge was made for “Wheat Field” in 2005, according to the State Library of Oregon.

Up to 1.8% of people under 18 and 0.6% of adults in the United States identify as transgender, according to National Institute of Health figures. Children’s books with LGBTQ+ characters and stories make up very few of Lebanon’s many tens of thousands of titles.

Most bans tracked between 2021 and 2023 occurred in Florida and Texas schools, according to data from EveryLibrary Institute, a library advocacy group that focuses on funding. The legislatures in those states have pushed laws discriminating against people who are queer.

More locally, Medford School District banned a graphic novel adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2022. And parents in the Canby School District this year challenged 35 books that are still under review.

Ikenouye said he’s seen patrons push back against titles on both sides of a left-right political divide at libraries in three states over the course of his career.

“‘I can’t believe you have Rush Limbaugh’s book on the shelf,’” Ikenouye said, quoting a past complaint. “But someone else will pick up the Al Franken book and say, ‘I can’t believe you have that guy.’”

Partisan complaints

Most of the challenges librarians see these days are coming from a conservative Christian perspective.

Ikenouye points to fear as a strong motivator — people who want to look out for all kids when they challenge books specifically about very few kids.

“I understand people want to protect children. No one is actively looking to harm children with book challenges or material that is out there,” Ikenouye said.

But “being a parent is a really hard job, and I’m amazed at the people who want to be a parent for somebody else’s children,” he said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ahn worked as an operations manager at a medical staffing company in Tualatin. She left in 2018 to stay at home with her children, according to the profile. Valley Life Church lists Ahn as a volunteer assistant caring for infants during church services.

The church's website also lists city Councilor Jeremy Salvage as a community group leader. In the June meeting, Salvage questioned whether the library has a process in place for relocating books in the collection. He said his three children visit the library.

“Some of the stuff that was brought here tonight, I absolutely would not want my 10-year-old to just be able to pull out and open up and read that,” Salvage said at the meeting. “So I can understand what a lot of these community members are concerned about.”

At that same meeting, Tyler Grove, a pastor at Valley Life Church, appeared before the council to read a passage from “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out.” He said he was concerned about his children being able to pick the book up in Lebanon’s library.

Grove was among five commenters, including Ahn and husband Joshua Ahn, who asked councilors to have the book moved or relabeled.

Councilor Michelle Steinhebel said Lebanon’s library is part of a consortium of libraries in Linn County where four more copies of the book are available.

“That is in the young adult section in the sex ed section,” Steinhebel said. “Anyone with a Lebanon library card can check out the book in Albany, Scio, Sweet Home and Harrisburg as well.”

“If it was rightly labeled would be helpful, I think for, you know — it’s a story about 6- and 7-year-olds giving head,” Grove said.

In an essay posted at NPR, the author, Susan Kuklin, said paragraphs have been "taken out of context, mostly by people who, it became apparent, had not even read the book."

At the June meeting, Lebanon Mayor Kenneth Jackola thanked commenters then said the council won’t ban books.

“There is a process in place to address these concerns,” Jackola said. “All I need to do is put it on the agenda. But I didn’t because I don’t think any of us want to do that.”

The pushback to the pushback

But at that same meeting, more people showed up to support books.

A human sexuality teacher asked councilors to avoid taking books from the shelves he said are part of the resources available to children recommended by medical and mental health professionals.

“The information for a lot of people is sadly missing,” Lauren Ford said.

Ford said he polled community college students to find out how and when people began talking about sex.

Many said they had no comprehensive sex education in elementary or high school. Most, as many as one in two, he said, told him they hadn’t sought information from their parents.

“Very few had good things to say about high school sex education,” Ford said.

Jennifer Moody, an Oregon State University journalism adviser and former Albany Democrat-Herald reporter, told councilors she didn’t want to see access to books dictated by Hannah Ahn.

“I’m part of this community, and she does not speak for me,” Moody said.

Moody pushed back against characterizations of texts in the library’s youth sex education collection as pornographic.

“What is so shameful about the human body?” Moody said. “Little girls have vaginas. And somehow it’s wrong for them to be aware of this?”

Speaking as a father, grandfather and “long-time Oregonian,” Anthony Mobley said the Lebanon City Council is not the body that should be making such decisions.

“From some of the testimony heard here today, it sounds as though some of the concerns may be more of a parental supervision problem — not so much a public policy issue.”

