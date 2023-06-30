Lebanon has ended its search for a public place where people can sleep, ahead of pending state law, by not selecting and formally designating a camping site.

Rather than identify a specific lot within the city’s borders where someone can set up a tent or sleep, elected officials on Wednesday, June 28 narrowed the list of all public places where someone cannot shelter overnight.

What’s left, staff said, are portions of city property next to a train station and meeting hall and the lawn in front of the Lebanon Police Department.

“I think an unmanaged, overnight camp site is going to be a challenge,” City Manager Nancy Brewer said.

Since spring, city officials have been examining portions of little-used streets, medians and public parking lots in an effort to identify where police can move unhoused people from other parts of the city as part of a new law that takes effect July 1.

Federal courts have found criminalizing sleep is cruel and unusual punishment. A decision out of Boise in 2019 set a federal standard for all states in the U.S. Court of Appeals’ sprawling Ninth Circuit: Police can’t arrest someone for violating an anti-camping rule if there is no place for that person to sleep.

Cities across Oregon have rushed to designate such places after Oregon in 2021 passed a law codifying the decision. Municipalities have interpreted the rules to mean if no specific sleeping site is provided to the public, then every public space is that site.

“You got to remember public property includes the sidewalks throughout town, the space between the sidewalk and the curb on the street; it includes the streets; it includes right of way; it includes riparian areas that have been dedicated to the city as non-developable property; it includes the trail system,” Brewer said.

Councilors received a 37-page petition from a local business with signatories asking to keep the site out of downtown Lebanon.

Several told the council they didn't want any potential sleeping site established near their houses or businesses.

Ian Martiszus described state laws as a failure.

"Then Lebanon could do little to prevent the city from turning into a miniature version of Portland's homeless dystopia," Martiszus said.

Kathryn Merritt told the council she was homeless for nine months before she moved to Lebanon in 2014, hoping to rent an inexpensive apartment.

"I don't think it's worthy or humane to put people on a slab and call it protection from the elements," Merritt said.

Under city ordinances passed in April, no one can be in Lebanon’s parks between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., and the city’s law had prohibited camping in public spaces or rights of way.

Councilors on Wednesday passed a rule making any property owned by the taxpayers of Lebanon an overnight sleeping area — so long as that site isn’t closed to the public, a sidewalk, within 1,000 feet of a school or 50 feet of a trail, a waterway or a city government building.

The City Council added a 100-foot buffer around railroads.

Lebanon will allow the public to sleep from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. outside Santiam Travel Station, at West Sherman and South Third streets, and the Police Department, about 2,400 feet to the north.

Taken together, the restrictions effectively deny the public from sleeping in downtown Lebanon and bar sleepers from most of the rest of the city.

A proposal in May sought to establish a place where police can send people between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. so that police effectively regain the power to trespass sleepers from public property.

Staff and councilors estimate Lebanon has a population of about 25 people without housing or permanent shelter in the city’s community.

“About point-zero-zero-one percent of the population,” Mayor Kenneth Jackola said. “We have to remember the rest of that percentage.”

Councilors said they had visited managed sleeping sites at a shelter with a low barrier for entry in Sweet Home. They saw unmanaged sleeping sites just outside the property.

Those sites inside a fence appeared orderly. But outside, Ward 2 Councilor KJ Ullfers said, he was approached by several men with machetes and handguns.

Jackola described a similar scene: “They were borderline mountain man-type guys."

Ullfers, who has managed Lebanon Soup Kitchen and helped found social services nonprofit Crossroads Communities, said he believed a sleeping site can work with tight control.

But tight control costs money.

The Lebanon City Council balked at paying for a site where the city would have placed a portable toilet and handwashing station and picked up trash.

“If it’s not managed, it’s just not going to work,” Ullfers said.

