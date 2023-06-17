City councilors told Lebanon’s downtown events organizer to come back with the proper paperwork before they’ll hand over major funding, about $30,000 in money derived from hotel stays that should have been distributed with passage of the city’s budget.

Lebanon’s elected officials approved an about-$90 million budget Wednesday, June 14. But they told members of the Lebanon Downtown Association board the organization will have to wait for its share of that funding.

The association is about five years' out of compliance with federal and state oversight, failing to file tax forms that qualify the business as a nonprofit organization serving the city.

“But since you’re representing the city ad hoc, and you’re getting city money, we have to absolutely without a doubt be transparent about where the money is going, how it’s used, and (show) it’s fully accounted for,” Ward 2 Councilor KJ Ullfers said.

Hotel taxes to get more hotel stays

The city of Lebanon pays the association to promote spending on Main Street, hosting art and wine walks, live music and a Saturday market. In exchange, staff and city councilors said, the association brings in outside grant funding for tourism and renovation in the city’s commercial core.

More than half the association’s 2022 budget came from city of Lebanon hotel taxes, $30,000 of $51,710.

Lebanon Downtown Association had anticipated $64,500 in revenues but came up nearly $13,000 short after some events, like an outdoor cinema, weren’t held during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

In the 2023 fiscal year, the association budgeted $68,200 in anticipated need.

“It’s gone by the wayside for so long, and now you’re coming to us saying, ‘Yeah, we know we screwed everything up, but give us more money,’” Ullfers said.

Lebanon set aside $30,000 from so-called transient lodging taxes for the association. Money is taxed at a rate of about 9% of payment for overnight guest stays inside the city, including hotels and recreational vehicle spaces.

The city pays the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce about $85,000 from the funds and budgeted another $228,750 for parks improvements.

The city anticipated about $230,000 in new hotel tax revenue between July 2023 and 2024 and carried over about $167,000 from 2022.

Association's next steps

To earn its share of the money, Lebanon Downtown Association will have to provide IRS tax forms and Oregon Department of Justice paperwork demonstrating that the organization is recognized by authorities as a public benefit corporation.

Cassie Cruze, a former city council candidate, served as manager and the organization’s sole employee before leaving for Corvallis-based shelter and service provider Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence in early 2023.

The downtown association is registered as an assumed business name for Partners for Progress Inc., a nonprofit that first filed to incorporate in 2008.

The state Secretary of State dissolved and reinstated Partners for Progress seven times, most recently between March 30 and April 4.

A relatively new board was attempting to put in place practices that would catch whether the association complies with state paperwork requirements, Jeannie Davis, association board president, said.

“Not all of us are aware of all the pieces,” Davis said.

Association board member Dala Johnson told city councilors the organization was in similar shape in 2013, missing about five years of back paperwork and not recognized by authorities as a nonprofit.

“We did it before,” Johnson said. “We are going to get back up to snuff, and it can be done.”

The city will require the Downtown Association to maintain books, records and keep documents from the nonprofit’s business dealings to provide an annual report to the city manager.

Trouble on city's horizon

Lebanon’s elected officials approved a budget that begins in July with $30,000 for the Downtown Association. Once the organization is in good standing with Oregon and the IRS, the city will release the money in a portion each fiscal quarter, according to stipulations in a formal agreement.

Officials said it could take months for the association to receive federal nonprofit recognition. Nonprofit corporations must file an IRS Form 990 to receive tax-exempt status.

For now, the association will seek to operate with the IRS' blessing to have a United Way chapter serve as a pass-through organization for nonprofit fundraising.

Lebanon Mayor Kenneth Jackola was one of two downtown business owners who each received $100,000 grants in 2022 to renovate housing in the upper floors of their historic buildings.

Jackola said he hoped the council could approve its formal agreement with the association in spite of paperwork.

But, “it’s a really big pill to swallow, being out of compliance for six years,” Jackola said.

Ullfers said he could approve the agreement so long as the association could provide additional documents.

“This is taxpayer money we have to be real, real careful with,” Ullfers said.

The city itself may be experiencing financial pains of its own. In the 2024 budget, a report from Lebanon staff and an advisory board indicates the city may be in the red by 2026.

The city is facing inflationary hikes in the cost of supplies and materials as well as cost-of-living increases for employees.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Lebanon’s largest source of revenue in the city’s general fund is property taxes. The city forecasted a 5% increase in tax revenue in the fiscal year, coming from a 3% increase in the value assessed by Linn County on properties along with taxes from new development in Lebanon.

Oregon capped Lebanon’s property tax at about $5.14 per $1,000 assessed value after voters passed limits in 1990 and 1997, capping how much money local governments can collect. Assessed value can grow at 3% each year under state law.

At the same time, the city reported its costs increased about 6.2% each year since 2020. The Lebanon Police Department commands about 70% of the city’s about-$9.7 million operating costs.

To make ends meet, Lebanon city departments decreased their requests for shares of budgeted revenue by $190,000, reducing repair and replacement of computers and equipment, supplies, and training, according to the report.

“This is not sustainable for the long-term health of the organization and community,” staff wrote in the report.

Related stories: