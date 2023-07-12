Shellie Jackola, married to Lebanon Mayor Kenneth Jackola, will head the city’s nonprofit downtown booster in a leadership shakeup after the business failed to file tax forms and lost its major funding — and its capacity to do its job until 2024.

Jeannie Davis stepped down as president of the Lebanon Downtown Association board last month after the city withheld about $30,000 in hotel stay taxes that should have been distributed with passage of Lebanon’s budget.

Jackola said the organization responded by reorganizing leadership, while also poring over more than 400 pages of bank statements in an effort to comply with federal and state authorities and have the association’s nonprofit status reinstated.

“We’re not a nonprofit right now,” Jackola said.

Alysia Rogers, a Lebanon city staffer promoting economic development and previously the Downtown Association’s sole paid employee, resigned from her post as vice president. Mugs Coffee House owner Brittany Nassar resigned from the board secretary role.

Davis replaced Nassar as board secretary.

Shannon Miller, Shellie Jackola’s sister and owner of Bloom Boutique, will serve as the association vice president. Jackola and Miller had represented the board as members at large.

About a third of the board's positions remain vacant with four out of 11 seats unfilled.

The board in late June decided the association will not promote the events its volunteer board and committees typically organize each year while making sure the organization can account for all its spending in the last decade.

“We just cannot commit to any huge projects,” Jackola said.

The association was about five years out of compliance, failing to file tax forms with IRS and Oregon Department of Justice qualifying the business as a nonprofit organization serving the city.

The city of Lebanon pays the association to promote spending on Main Street, hosting art and wine walks, live music and a Saturday market. In exchange, the association brings in outside grant funding for tourism and renovation in the city's commercial core.

More than half the association’s $51,710 budgeted revenue in 2022 came from the city.

Lebanon set aside $30,000 from so-called transient lodging taxes for the association in its 2023 fiscal year starting July 1. Money is taxed at a rate of about 9% of payment for overnight guest stays inside the city, including hotels and recreational vehicle spaces.

The association will have to provide the city with proof that its tax-exempt status is reinstated before Lebanon releases the funds.

Jackola said the organization will file its paperwork by mid-July.

“We have filings to do. We have bank statements to go through,” Jackola said. “We have a lot of work to get the organization in good standing and compliance with everything we’re supposed to be in compliance with.”

