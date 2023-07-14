Lebanon’s top employee has quit.

Nancy Brewer tendered her resignation from Lebanon City Hall on Thursday, July 13, following a performance review the day before.

Although performance reviews are shielded from public disclosure, the closed-door meeting with the Lebanon City Council came about a month before the late-summer, annual appraisal is typically scheduled.

“I appreciate the years of service that Ms. Brewer put in for the city, but outside of that I will not be providing comment,” council President Michelle Steinhebel said.

The city’s engineering director, Ron Whitlatch, will temporarily fill the position until someone is hired into the role of carrying out municipal policy at the behest of elected officials. Whitlatch also acted as manager after Brewer's predecessor resigned in August 2019.

Lebanon’s council signed a $140,000 contract with Brewer in 2020 to lead the city after a nationwide search for city manager candidates yielded no one willing to move to the mid-Willamette Valley during the first waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brewer made about $142,000 when she resigned. Her contract said city manager and City Council could immediately end the contract only with mutual agreement, otherwise Brewer was required to give 60 days' notice.

The contract does not mention any pay or other compensation to Brewer upon termination.

Brewer's resignation letter, acquired in a public records request, is just three sentences. Among them: "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the Lebanon community."

Lebanon worked with its city manager on an interim basis until the following September, when councilors formally hired Brewer into the job.

Brewer worked for 30 years in Corvallis, ending her tenure as the city’s principal budget writer and finance director in 2020.

Gary Marks, the city's previous manager, also resigned, and also after a review with Lebanon City Council. He was with the city for about five years.

The City Council will meet July 20 to begin recruiting for Brewer's replacement.

