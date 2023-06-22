Lebanon officials have yet to identify, as required by state law, a public place where unhoused individuals can rest.

With new protections for those without shelter set to take effect July 1, a major booster in Lebanon’s medical school has offered property.

Lebanon’s elected leaders held off on selecting a site in May after constituents choked a city hearing. In an unusual 1 ½ hours of testimony, commenters said they were scared and pushed back against staff proposals to designate a location on Division Street, behind strip mall Lebanon Plaza in the city’s south.

Staff struck potential sites from their list, including the city’s public works compound on West Oak Street, the wastewater treatment plant on Tennessee Road and the Division location.

Lebanon City Council will consider eight other options at a special meeting June 28.

Cities across Oregon are attempting to return power to local police to remove people from sidewalks and parks after federal courts found criminalizing sleep is cruel and unusual punishment.

The decision out of Idaho in 2019 sets the federal stance for all western states in the U.S. Court of Appeals’ Ninth Circuit: Police can’t arrest someone for violating an anti-camping rule if there is no place for that person to sleep.

When the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, the ruling became the rule of law across the sprawling Ninth Circuit.

An Oregon law passed in 2021 codifies the federal decision, requiring cities to consider all community members, including those without housing, in policies dictating usage of parks and sidewalks.

That means cities must provide the public with a place where people can shelter from the elements or sleep. If no public sleeping site is specifically designated, then every public space effectively is a sleeping site.

Lebanon is considering sidewalks and lawns in front of city buildings for a place that people could sleep in overnight.

The city proposal does not include a plan to staff a site, but Lebanon employees would lay down bark mulch and pick up trash after closing the site each morning at 7 a.m. Lebanon staff would furnish a sleeping site with a portable toilet and handwashing station for about $3,600 each year.

Jeff Heatherington, the CEO of a defunct Portland-area Medicaid provider, offered city use of a lot on East Grant Street near where Western University of Health Sciences intends to expand the school’s Lebanon campus.

Heatherington forwarded an expected $22.5 million payout from Oregon over the next four years to Western for expansion of COMP — College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest.

FamilyCare Inc. sued the state health department, alleging Oregon Health Authority put the provider out of business as a designated coordinated care organization, acting as an insurer for Oregon Health Plan recipients. Heatherington’s company dropped its claim ahead of a trial in March 2022.

A longtime school booster and trustee who helped bring COMP to Lebanon, Heatherington put the school on track to expand onto a former Weyerhaeuser mill site.

A Portland nonprofit listing Heatherington as its principal officer bought the 145-acre property in 2018 where, he said, he hopes Western will expand its campus.

Until the school expands, Lebanon could clear blackberry and level the Grant site where the city would also need an estimated $5,000 in liability insurance.

