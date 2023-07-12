Harrisburg has clamped down on public sleeping, rewriting park rules to ban everyone from public green spaces when closed, and giving the city’s top employee power to say when and where it’s appropriate to rest.

It’s not yet clear where or when that will be, but Harrisburg likely was among the first in the mid-Willamette Valley to say definitely not in parks.

Harrisburg passed new rules in June effective immediately, declaring an emergency to give Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Coburg Police Department authority ahead the start of a state law in July to remove people from parks.

“That's simply because we’ve been having some issues in town that would be better for us to have this ordinance enacted right now rather than wait until July first for it to take effect,” City Administrator Michele Eldridge said at a June 13 meeting.

Someone breaks the law if they camp on public property without a permit in Harrisburg.

The definition of camping includes sleeping in a tent, storing and using personal belongings, or not leaving a 300-foot-wide circle for 24 hours under a rule passed by elected leaders in June.

Harrisburg will allow people to have blankets and sleeping bags, responding to a state law meant to ensure cities consider everyone in their communities, including those with no shelter, when dictating when and where someone is allowed to rest.

The city’s administrator, Eldridge, will get to say when and where that is.

Someone can't take shelter in the public right of way and they can't violate other ordinances, such as littering or alcohol laws. Use of any fire, like a stove, qualifies as camping.

Several phone calls and emails to staff and the city’s mayor asking about changes to policy based on the ordinances were directed to Eldridge, who is on vacation.

The sole exclusion to public lands specifically named in the law is any place within 100 feet of a wetlands or stream bank.

Wetlands mapped from a state Department of Land Conservation and Development database show little publicly owned land is affected.

Harrisburg's Riverfront Park — a public space stretching along the western edge of town on the bank of the Willamette River — would qualify, if camping weren't already excluded in the city's parks ordinance.

Same for Eagle Park, an undeveloped plot on the south edge of Harrisburg where the city is reclaiming a gravel mine pit purchased from Knife River in 2021.

Cities have rushed to give their police back the power to trespass people from parks and sidewalks, replacing anti-camping ordinances that largely were abandoned after federal courts found criminalizing sleeping is cruel and unusual punishment.

Some jurisdictions established lots where people can sleep. Others have limited where someone can sleep by elimination, restricting certain public properties and leaving others open.

The federal stance established by appellate courts is that police can’t arrest someone in the U.S. West for violating an anti-camping rule if there is no place for that person to sleep.

A decision out of Idaho in 2019 became law for all states in the sprawling Ninth Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals. Oregon passed a law in 2021 codifying the ruling.

