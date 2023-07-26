A South Korean photovoltaic cell manufacturer wants to site solar panels and batteries on 2.5 square miles of farmland in southern Linn County, potentially the largest solar park in Oregon.

Folks decrying loss of farmland that they say is big in nutrients and slim in availability crammed into a Brownsville meeting hall on Tuesday night, July 25 to tell state energy officials they’d rather see the land produce grass seed.

Colton Neuschwander stroked a long, waxed mustache and peered at the solar park applicants. He said he dislikes seeing farmland ceded to big corporations — especially from out of state.

“My family has been farming the Willamette Valley outside of Harrisburg for 100 years,” Neuschwander said.

The Oregon Department of Energy restarted a meeting after a crowd of around 100 showed up.

Some spoke into the public record about their concerns that Muddy Creek Energy Park would be compatible with farming, endangered wildlife in the area or the birds and wildlife favored by hunters as game.

They complained the solar park, if approved, would cover protected wetlands. They complained the transmission lines and poles holding electrical wiring would interfere with birds in the Pacific Flyway.

Muddy Creek potentially would be the largest solar park in the state by output, according to Department of Energy data. The department is reviewing one other application, a 400-megawatt, 6.1-square-mile design in Lake County named Obsidian Solar Center.

Solar parks approved or under construction generate or output between 50 and 162 megawatts. Just two parks licensed with the Department of Energy are open and providing electricity.

Oregon’s first, Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility III, commenced operation March 2022 in Morrow County. Pachwáywit Fields started producing producing commercial electricity April 25 and operates on 1.9 square miles of farmland in Gilliam County.

Applicants proposed buildouts generating 400, 500 and 1,250 megawatts in Lake and Morrow counties, but haven’t entered into the state’s formal siting process. The largest of those would cover 17 square miles of farmland.

Applicants want to install enough 4-by-8-foot solar panels to power a small town — around 23,000 customers, company representative Brian Tran said at the meeting.

Tran said he couldn’t provide examples of sister facilities or solar parks owned by his company.

A land use expert with the state agriculture department told applicants large-scale solar projects aren’t found in the Willamette Valley because Oregon has dissuaded development on farmland by requiring large solar projects to go through a process excepting their construction from land use policy.

“The exceptions process, it’s not called the exceptions process for nothing. It’s supposed to be difficult,” Oregon Department of Agriculture land use coordinator Jim Johnson said.

Company representatives said a subsidiary of Seoul-based Hanwha Q Cells will lease the land under the cells, all private and mostly agricultural fields, for 40 years.

That’s four decades those fields wouldn’t produce crops, said Yvonne Scott, a farmer whose family moved from California to the Willamette Valley.

“Forty years? That’s a long time,” Scott said. “How old are you?”

Tran answered: “29.”

Muddy Creek Solar Park LLC notified the Oregon department on May 19 that the company intended to apply for certification of the 199 megawatt buildout east of Interstate 5, about 8 miles south of Brownsville.

An unspecified number of solar panels would generate electricity, stored in massive 36-foot-long banks of batteries, each 12 feet wide and 10 feet high.

Tran said the solar park intends to use an existing substation.

City Councilor Lynda Chambers told energy department officials she was speaking on her own behalf before a meeting of the city’s elected leadership.

She questioned why Brownsville officials hadn’t been included earlier in conversations between Hanwha and those who eventually will greenlight or stop the park from moving forward.

“I’d like to see you build closer to Portland or Eugene — they’d love you all,” Chambers said.

Tran said the company had attempted to reach out to governments at surrounding cities prior to entering formal siting with the energy department.

“It’s been two years in the making to get where we are, and even then we are smack dab in the middle,” Tran said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Hanwha organized an Oregon limited liability company in 2021 with the intent of building out a solar park, according to state business filings.

Next, a seven-member board of officials appointed by the governor will decide whether they can issue an order to move ahead with siting the solar park.