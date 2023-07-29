Deborah Guthrie saw a sign of peace when she applied to live in the new block of apartments in South Lebanon.

Colonia Paz translates to community of peace in English. And that’s what Guthrie hoped to find after openings were announced in the spring.

She came from another housing complex where landlords were hiking the rent, she said.

“The streets were dark, the buildings were run down, and I couldn’t afford what they were raising it to,” Guthrie said.

Elected city leaders and state housing officials on Wednesday dedicated the apartments to 116 families that will live there, many from low-income households.

The board of a Woodburn-based nonprofit and agricultural housing advocate unanimously approved the name back in 2018, said Reyna Lopez, executive director at the sister organization Pineros y Campesinos Unidos.

She spoke to the decades-long mission of advocates to create housing that serves some of Oregon’s most vulnerable residents.

“I’m also a proud daughter of immigrants that came to Oregon, following the migration of work north,” Lopez said.

Lopez said her family bounced from one relative’s house to the next after settling in Salem.

“And I’m really grateful that my family and my community held us tight in that time — despite the fact that they, themselves, did not have very much,” Lopez said.

Neighbors appealed the complex’s development in 2020 after Farmworker Housing Development Corporation applied to Lebanon for permission to build on around 9.5 acres just south of a Walmart store.

City planning officials held a special hearing and took hundreds of pages of testimony from state officials speaking in favor and city residents opposing Colonia Paz’s construction.

Farmworker Housing broke ground in 2021 on a 24-unit apartment block dedicated strictly to farmworkers and their families, pulling together around $4.2 million in federal and state grants and tax credits and covering the rest with low-income housing and rural development loans.

They followed with a second phase about a year later, looking to spend $15.4 million in Oregon Housing and Community Services grant funding.

The apartments opened July 27 prioritizes people applying from low-income households.

Lebanon saw a glut of new apartment construction around the same time — relatively affordable housing, city officials found, was missing from local real estate listings.

Mayor Kenneth Jackola described how his family came to Lebanon in the 1970s.

“We learned it was family. And we were not alone in that transition,” Jackola said.

He greeted the renters and state officials gathered in a roundabout between the four-story buildings at Colonia Paz.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“I look forward to getting to know the newest family members,” Jackola said.