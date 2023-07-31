For about 11 years now, the Brownsville Art Association has been selling its members' often brilliantly colored and multimedia artwork out of about 1,485 square feet attached to City Hall.

Along with the Linn County Historical Museum, Pioneer Picture Gallery and the Moyer House, the association's Art Center & Gallery is all part of the picturesque charm that attracts outsized interest in the Linn County town of about 1,700 people.

And for 11 years, the Linn County Assessment and Taxation Office has paid no special attention to it.

But now, the sales, through which the artists pay for their membership, have caught the county's eye, with an appraiser recently writing the city to say it can't enjoy tax-exempt status for that portion of the city-owned building.

"Art guilds do not qualify for exemption when displayed art is also held for sale," according to a July 11 notice from Linn County Commercial Appraisal Natalie Bauer sent to the city.

In other words, the city now has to pay property taxes on that section of City Hall, which represents about 25% of the city-owned building, according to Linn County spokesperson Alex Paul.

Had the city been forced to pay last year, it would have cost Brownsville $1,350, City Administrator Scott McDowell told the City Council at its meeting Tuesday, July 25.

But there's no way to know how much the tax liability will be this year. That's because Linn County does not have certified values or tax rates set at this time, Paul said.

"We do not certify values until Oct. 5. We would be able to give them a more accurate tax amount at that time," Paul said by email.

The city is not waiting though. The council voted to direct McDowell to appeal the decision through the Oregon Tax Court.

Paul said it's not unusual to excise the square footage devoted to commercial activity in government buildings from tax-exemptions. For example, the space occupying the diner at the Linn County Courthouse is taxable, he said.

Another example, Paul said, is a vendor set up at Fire Station 13 on Three Lakes Road Southeast in Albany. The portion of that city-owned facility allotted to a commercial enterprise is taxed.

According to Matt Harrington, spokesperson for Albany, Springfield-based Hughes Fire Equipment operates out of Station 13, servicing Albany Fire Department and other department's equipment. The lease agreement has the company covering the cost of property taxes.

Back in Brownsville, it's not like the gallery is new, McDowell said, his resentment obvious to the council on Tuesday.

"I think I find it a little bit funny, the state and county, they put out grants to support the arts," he said, calling the Brownsville Art Association's gallery of "rock 'em, sock 'em" quality.

When current acting President Lori Garcy first moved to Brownsville in 2009, the Brownsville Art Association was operating out of old elementary school to hold meetings and offer art lessons to children and adults, she said by email.

"When the new firehouse was built and part of the old firehouse front was remodeled, the council was discussing what to do with the space that was created," Garcy wrote. "BAA approached the council and requested that it become an Art Center that would be run by BAA."

To prepare for a July 2011 opening, the organization painted the space, cleaned the cement floor and built cabinets, she said. The Brownsville Art Association is now in its 12th year at 255 N. Main St.

"Each member who sells at the Art Center sets their own prices. The sale of art is not a money-maker for either our members or BAA," Garcy wrote. "We make enough to cover our few expenses and that is all. It is totally run by volunteers and we have no paid employees."

The association is organized, for tax purposes, as a social club, Garcy added.

It's hard for Garcy to view the association's activity as commercial.

"We do not just focus on selling art. Before COVID, we provided free art classes to students on a weekly basis and had many adult classes. Some of our instructors came from far away to teach here because they liked the feel of the Art Center.

"We held writing workshops that were well attended. We provide a place for our local authors to sell their books. Other civic groups have held their meetings in the Art Center," she wrote.

Councilor Michael Humphreys shared McDowell's umbrage: "It looks like the county has grabbed at low-hanging fruit."