As cities across Oregon race to designate areas where unhoused individuals can sleep for the night, Brownsville leaders have decided to put theirs front and center on North Main Street, in the heart of its iconic downtown.

A new state law takes effect July 1, giving cities the right to enforce anti-camping ordinances on public property as long as there's a place homeless people can go. The law gives the cities the right to enact what are called time, place and manner restrictions.

Brownsville's "place" will be on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, between a tall silver maple tree and the front of the Brownsville Art Association's space, which is housed in the adjacent building between City Hall proper and the fire station. Starting July 1, people will be allowed to rest and sleep there between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

For the past two months, city leaders have struggled to find the right spot, with City Administrator Scott McDowell first identifying an undeveloped parcel next to the Brownsville Rural Fire District off Route 228.

Earlier this month, the City Council held a special meeting where it next considered the South Wastewater Treatment Plant, 34731 OR 228, behind Living Rock Studios, as a potential spot for homeless folks.

So why the switch? Staff and councilors didn't say at their meeting Tuesday, June 27, but at a June 15 meeting, the minutes indicate it is to put the homeless population on display.

"Mayor (Adam) Craven suggested that if the city is forced to implement a free homeless camping site, perhaps it should be in the center of town, that way everyone could see the effects of this state mandate," the minutes read.

The law codifies a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals opinion that ruled enforcing anti-camping laws without having an alternative place to go is cruel and unusual punishment for people without homes.

Federal appellate decisions are binding on lower courts. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, further cementing the ruling. A subsequent Ninth Circuit case out of Grants Pass upheld and strengthened the opinion.

Oregon's House Bill 3115 was passed in 2021 to put those binding decisions into law, though McDowell said he expects more legal challenges.

Brownsville's new ordinance, passed on a rare 4-3 vote, is dripping with condescension for the state. It alleges by passing the state law, the Legislature is violating Oregon Constitution, Article 1, Section 20, which says, "Section 20. No law shall be passed granting to any citizen or class of citizens privileges, or immunities, which, upon the same terms, shall not equally belong to all citizens."

It also notes: "The city of Brownsville does not have the financial wherewithal or personnel to address this matter as mandated."

McDowell cautioned the city's electeds that both the city and possibly themselves as individuals face legal liability if they don't pass an ordinance that falls in line with the state law.

He also explained that the new law gives the city the power to ensure unhoused individuals are not setting up tents in city parks, or at Pioneer Park, where camping is allowed with a paid permit.

Mayor Adam Craven, who along with Sean LaCoste and Dave Hansen voted against the new ordinance, said the state's mandate comes from an "imbalance of government," which is the root of today's political polarization.

"This is a very hard decision, especially when you're threatened with liability and lawsuits," Craven said.

Resident Rod Souza called the new law "draconian" and "treasonous every which way you look at it." He said he feared Brownsville's open door to homeless would attract them to the city.

"Our Brownsville is on the edge of collapse," he said.

There are homeless in the city already, though. At the Tuesday meeting, a volunteer at the Linn County Historical Museum told the council someone tunneled underneath the museum and set up a makeshift home. And Councilor Michael Winklepleck noted he found leftover clothing he believed unhoused people left behind.

