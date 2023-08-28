Albany transit services are doubling after the completion of an expansion plan nearly 10 years in the making. The debut of four new routes started Monday, Aug. 28.

The expansion aims to create more options for getting around Albany, especially for underserved areas, Transit Manager Barry Hoffman said. The new system also boasts more reliable on-time buses, more morning routes and more direct service to common destinations.

“We are trying our best to serve the people who need us the most and the people who haven’t been served in the past,” he said.

On Friday Aug. 25, the last day before the shift in service, it was a slow afternoon at the train station, and Hoffman was readying the space for change, smoothing a long piece of tape over a map, replacing old routes with new ones.

Other signs offer QR codes that will show real-time updates of buses, he said.

“I’m super excited. This is almost 10 years in the making,” Hoffman said.

New routes

The Albany Transit System shifted from two bus routes to four, starting Monday Aug. 28, adding 130 hours of service a week.

The new routes, named A, B, C and D will run Monday through Friday from 6:27 a.m. until 6:27 p.m.

Previously, only one bus was running from 6 to 9 a.m., Hoffman said. Now all four buses will start at 6.

“Early morning access gets people to work or school,” Hoffman said.

The buses are also expected to be more timely. The old bus system' schedules didn’t have built-in buffers and were often late, he said. Now they do. Passengers can also look at where their bus is by scanning the QR codes placed on the bus stops.

The new routes have two main connection points: Heritage Mall and the train station, he said. Some areas are getting bus service for the first time.

The Timber Ridge area has seen huge growth with the addition of many apartments and single family homes there, he said. Two of the bus routes, the A and C route, touch more affordable housing and newer development.

“One of our goals was to better serve low-income areas and areas not as well served in the past,” Hoffman said.

Some areas also had a cut in transit service. In North Albany, the bus will no longer be going further north of the North Albany Park and Ride lot, Hoffman said.

The decisions to expand and cut service were mostly based on travel patterns and major employment centers, Hoffman said. There also wasn’t as much ridership north of the North Albany Park and Ride at 633 NW Hickory St.

During the consultation process the area was identified as being more affluent, and that may be why there aren't as many bus riders compared to other parts of town, he said.

Service to North Albany will continue, Hoffman added, and Call-a-Ride services are available to seniors and folks who are disabled.

A larger loop could be added to North Albany, but that would depend upon funding, he said.

Long time coming

Planning for the project first began in 2014, Hoffman said. The City Council signed off on it in 2018.

But since then the project has been “a moving target” Hoffman said. The pandemic slowed progress, and the bus driver shortage further tripped up expansion plans.

Additionally, an operating grant didn’t cover the construction of bus stops, so that set back the project between six months and a year, he said.

There were ambitions to open the system earlier in the summer

on July 1, but hiring challenges created delays, Hoffman said.

Bus drivers go through hefty background checks. The city is required to look at every drug test of previous employment, and that can take a long time, especially when businesses aren’t very quick to hand in the results, he said.

In December, Hoffman received City Council approval to add four more bus drivers to the team.

Access

Not many people know that riding Albany buses is fareless, Hoffman said. It has been since the pandemic, and continues so following a council decision in May.

More than 70% of transit users make less than $25,000 a year, according to Albany’s 2014 bus survey data.

“You aren’t just moving freight, you’re there to serve people’s needs,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman knows that not everyone will be happy with the changes to the bus routes. He encourages passengers to call Albany Transit if they need help figuring out how to get around he said.

In the meantime, he's trying to get the word out. He’s printed thousands of route maps that are available at the train station and Albany City Hall. Bus route information is also available at www.albanytransit.com/.

For Hoffman, expanded access and fareless bus rides can help put people on a level playing field.

Income doesn’t become a factor for whether you can or can’t get around, he said. “It has the ability to be an equalizer,” he said.

