Those who once relied on the Albany Community Pool’s hot tub to ease their pain can look forward to taking a dip again.

In use for three decades, the aging spa permanently closed in December after it was deemed structurally unsafe. In recent years, it was closed more often than it was open.

The tub’s sling lift was also retired. The crane-like metal arm was used to help people lift seniors and people with mobility issues into the hot water.

Fundraising efforts for a new therapeutic spa have topped $200,000 now, and city officials gave the go-ahead to work out the next step in replacing the community asset. Informal quotes for a replacement pegged the cost between $154,000 and $300,000.

“With the $200,000, we feel like we’re in a position where we’re actually able to start talking about construction,” Parks & Recreation Director Kim Lyddane said.

The Albany Community Pool is owned by Greater Albany Public Schools but managed by the city’s Parks & Recreation Department. This means the two entities need an intergovernmental agreement covering the procurement process for the new amenity.

GAPS will take the lead on buying and building the spa.

Lyddane noted the hard work of grassroots fundraisers who raised more than $21,000 through the Albany Parks & Recreation Foundation toward the new spa, combined with a $180,000 donation from the Doris and Bill Scharpf Foundation. Philanthropist Doris Scharpf has been dubbed “the angel of Albany” for her history of generosity.

The City Council voted 4-0 to approve the intergovernmental agreement at a meeting Wednesday, June 28. The mayor and councilors sounded off about the importance of the project and its long-due community benefit.

“This sounds like $180,000 worth of pennies from heaven — another thing to add to the Scharpf legacy in Albany,” Councilor Marilyn Smith said. “I’m really pleased to see that. I never thought this would get off the ground.”

