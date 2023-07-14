Patching up Albany roads is expected to be a faster process after city leaders approved this week the purchase of a new asphalt paver.

At its Wednesday, July 12 meeting, the Albany City Council OK'd a $165,000 purchase of a Leeboy Asphalt Paver.

“The existing paver is wearing out, and we’ve had it for 21 years,” Albany Transportation Manager Robb Romeo said.

Because the machinery is so outdated, the parts are difficult to get, and the burners don’t burn evenly, he said.

It can also be dangerous for workers because the structure has arms that jut out and need to be strapped to a vehicle to pave the asphalt, he said.

“It's just obsolete,” Romeo said in a phone interview after the meeting.

A new paver would be more efficient, making patching projects a snap, Romeo said.

It wouldn’t be able to complete large-scale projects, like the major improvements along 5,600 feet of asphalt on Queen Avenue, he said. Its forte is in the smaller repairs. But now the city will be able to do more of them and more quickly.

Romeo would love to have a larger machine to do some of the work. But that's something for which the city instead contracts, because larger projects bring larger challenges, such as how to abide by Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, he said.

Albany roads are in need of major work, Romeo acknowledged. They're just aren’t built to withstand the weight of yard debris haulers, Amazon delivery trucks and other heavy-weight vehicles, he said.

In the next weeks, Romeo will be back before the City Council to discuss budgeting for restoring the roads, he said. It won't be cheap. Fixing roads is an expensive service, he added.

Romeo sees the new paver as one part of the puzzle to improving Albany’s roads.

“Anything that adds to efficiency is going to save time and money,” Romeo said.