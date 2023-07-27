The city of Albany is on the hook for $3,900 for violating its wastewater permit by not treating sewage to safe levels.

Albany failed to perform required monitoring and exceeded pollution limits in its wastewater effluent, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

“By exceeding effluent limits, you created a risk of harm to water quality and aquatic life,” a DEQ penalty notice to Albany states.

The penalty notice, dated June 27, cites that the city’s permit requires monitoring so DEQ and the public can determine whether the city stays under with pollution limits and operates in a manner that is protective of human health and the environment.

In calculating the fine, the DEQ accounted for “significant” prior enforcement actions and negligent conduct.

Albany appealed the penalty July 19 and requested a contested case hearing and informal discussions. The city denies it was negligent, claiming steps were taken to avoid exceedances during “high-flow events,” including:

Increasing chlorine when heavy rain is forecast.

Repairing and replacing equipment.

Looking into potential problems in the piping system.

The city also disputes whether the DEQ fine was properly calculated, citing a discrepancy between the penalty narrative and the formula used to determine the fine amount.

In single sample analysis of 12 individual dates ranging from March 2017 to December 2022, DEQ found Albany’s wastewater effluent overran E. coli bacteria limits by as much as nearly six times what’s allowed and possibly more.

For example, E. coli concentrations surpassed monitoring capacity over a three-day period in December 2019.

In its appeal, the city argues that the three-day violation should be counted as a single occurrence at the facility, adding that heavy rainfall and high influent flows contributed to reduced treatment efficiency. It also disputes a November 2022 sample, saying resampling was within limits.

The March 2017 sample was also disputed, with the city claiming the occurrence is barred from consideration by the statute of limitations.

Albany also overshot the “monthly geometric mean” limit on E. Coli bacteria concentration in December 2022, the penalty notice states, and the city failed to monitor its treatment plant influent pH — a daily requirement — 20 times between June and July 2022.

The DEQ also documented three instances in 2021 in which the city exceeded limits on total suspended solids, which are solids in water that could be removed by filtering. Excessive quantities of solids can have detrimental effects on aquatic ecosystems.

A prohibition on discharging raw sewage was also violated when Albany dumped 100,000 gallons of untreated sewage from manholes located in Simpson and Bowman Parks into the Willamette River in April.

At the time, officials said the cause was a power outage that shut down treatment operations at the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility and associated sewage lift stations, according to a news release from the city.

Two weeks before that discharge, Albany reported an estimated 13,000 of raw sewage was spilled into Waverly Lake. That overflow was caused by construction on a project meant to make spills less frequent in the future, the city said.

In March 2022, Albany agreed to a $125,000 settlement with the environmental advocacy nonprofit Willamette Riverkeeper regarding a federal lawsuit filed in 2020. It followed a sewage spill originating from Albany in 2019, exposing 150 participants in the group's Paddle Oregon event to raw sewage in the summer of 2019.

The money is slated for projects that increase clean water and healthy habitat in the North Santiam watershed, the South Santiam watershed and the Calapooia watershed. The settlement also required the city to draft a stormwater management plan by Oct. 1 of this year.